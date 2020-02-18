Peer39 Analysis Finds Brands Avoiding News Content Miss Out on Billions of High-value, Brand-suitable Ad Impressions Every Day

Brands Can Target Up to 32% of News Category With Assurances of Brand Safety

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / February 18, 2020 / Amid accelerated news cycles, consumers continue to increase their engagement with trusted news publications. With 94% of brands deploying blacklists to deal with brand safety, and some avoiding the category altogether, overcautious advertisers are likely missing out on targeting these highly-engaged consumers due to outdated fears of brand safety within News content.

Analysis from Peer39, the leading provider of page-level intelligence, finds that brands that eschew legacy domain and keyword blacklists to adopt a more modern approach can unlock valuable, high-quality audiences within the News content they previously avoided, with up to 32% of the category--billions of daily impressions--completely brand safe, depending on the brand's risk profile.

Peer39's first Monthly News Benchmark Report analyzed trillions of impressions in the month of January to understand just how big a category News content is, relative to total internet traffic, and identify trends and benchmarks in brand suitability. Key findings include:

Brands can target up to 32% of the News category as fully safe from all industry-standard negative content classifications.

The News category registers higher than the internet average for both quality content-rich environments and low-ad-count pages.

News represents a large portion of targetable inventory, with 1 out of every 5 impressions seen.

"The conversation around brand safety is changing, as brands consider how to unlock critical audiences in quality news environments, as opposed to continuing to invest in legacy blocking tactics," said Mario Diez, CEO of Peer39. "When it comes to finding audiences, this shift to playing offense, rather than defense, is a critical mindset to help brands and publishers more transparently engage."

Peer39's analysis also provides a continuous benchmark measuring positive and negative sentiment across the news category. This regular assessment of the News category, content sentiment, and brand suitability will aid how advertisers and publishers build more common trust and understanding for this critical category.

To download the full results of Peer39's benchmark report, click here.

About Peer39

Peer39 is an independent data company that provides the largest data set available in the digital advertising ecosystem. Every day, the industry's leading brands, agencies, and publishers trust Peer39's AI-powered semantic analysis engine to provide a holistic understanding of page content, meaning, and sentiment. We do this by analyzing the relationship between words on a page, the content of a video, or in an app, ensuring appropriate classification. As people's time and attention become more fragmented, Peer39 believes that to succeed, you need as much contextual understanding of your audience as possible. We believe that it's as much about the digital environment as it is about the physical environment. Only then can you deliver the right ad to the right user in the right context.

