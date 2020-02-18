BlackRock World Mining Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

18 February 2020

The Company announces that it has today purchased 100,000 of its Ordinary Shares at a price ofper share to be held in treasury.Following the settlement of this purchase onthe issued share capital of the Company will be 174,227,197 Ordinary Shares, excluding 18,784,645 which are held in treasury. Shares held in treasury do not carry any voting rights; 9.7% of the Company's total issued share capital (193,011,842 Ordinary Shares, including treasury shares) will be held in treasury following settlement.For reporting purposes under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules the market should exclude any shares held in treasury and should use the figure of 174,227,197 with effect from settlement onwhen determining if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company.All enquiries:C DriscollCompany SecretaryBlackRock Investment Management (UK) LimitedTel: 0207 743 2427