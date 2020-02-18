Findit, Inc.: Findit Features Member NutraCap Labs Founded By Wes Houser Offers Private Label Supplement Manufacturing Services with Low Bottle Minimums

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / February 18, 2020 / Findit®, Inc. (OTC PINK:FDIT) owner of Findit.com®, a full service social networking management platform that provides a full line of marketing services, is featuring Findit member NutraCap Labs, a premier private label supplements manufacturer offering custom supplement formulation services.

NutraCap Labs is the premier private label supplements manufacturer in Norcross GA offering superior custom supplement formulation services along with private labeling. With over 100k square feet of high quality raw materials, they are able to create virtually any custom formula for private label supplements along with providing customers industry best lead times and low bottle minimums.

Because of NutraCaps low bottle minimums and industry best lead times, individuals and businesses looking to start their own private label supplement business can do so without as much of an upfront investment. As your business grows, NutraCap Labs can scale production of your products as needed.

NutraCap Labs has claimed 6 Findit Names under the Claim Your Name Feature on Findit. Each of the names represents keywords or phrases that NutraCap Labs is looking to gain exposure for in search engines.



Visit NutraCap Labs on Findit at findit.com/create-your-supplement-business. The Claim Your Name Feature on Findit lets you reserve as many names or phrases that you would like and only exist once on Findit.

Create Your Own Private Label Supplements in 3 Easy Steps

Choose a Stock Formula or Develop One with Us

Design New Logos and Labels

Determine Product Quantity

NutraCap Labs is located in Norcross Georgia and offers tours of their facility by appointment only. With industry best lead times and low bottle minimums, it is easy to get started today with their formulation experts on your very own private label supplements.

Watch NutraCap Labs Latest Videos on Youtube

Create your own private label supplement business with NutraCap Labs today by calling 800-688-5956.

Findit focuses on reaching the target demographics for each of these members that may or may not be aware of them in an effort to heighten brand awareness of their services and in some cases, their extensive product lines.

About NutraCap Labs

NutraCap Labs' mission is to provide our customers with the highest quality products and an industry-best customer service experience. Based in Atlanta, GA, NutraCap Labs is a manufacturer of Nutraceuticals/Dietary Supplements and we are experiencing explosive growth. As a GMP compliant and an FDA registered company, we specialize in encapsulation manufacturing, sports nutrition and raw health powders, product formulation, brand design and distribution. Private Label manufacturing is the fastest growing sector of our business and our biggest strength due to the relationships we have built with our customers.

Our goal at NutraCap Labs is to partner with our customers to create the best products possible through custom formulation, in-house label design and other services that we offer. Additionally, through our sister company, Active Sports Distribution, we market and sell some of the health and fitness industry's most popular supplements to retail stores worldwide. With the Nutraceutical industry approaching $85 billion annually, we are excited to become a leader in this arena. Our experienced management team is committed to bringing ethics and professionalism to the forefront of the industry.

About Findit, Inc.

Findit.com which is a Social Media Content Management Platform that provides an interactive search engine for all content posted in Findit to appear in Findit search. The site is an open platform that provides access to Google, Yahoo, Bing and other search engines access to its content posted to Findit so it can be indexed in these search engines as well. Findit provides Members the ability to post, share and manage their content. Once they have posted in Findit, we ensure the content gets indexed in Findit Search results. Findit provides an option for anyone to submit URLs that they want indexed in Findit search result, along with posting status updates through Findit Right Now. Status Updates posted in Findit can be crawled by outside search engines which can result in additional organic indexing. All posts on Findit can be shared to other social and bookmarking sites by members and non-members. Findit provides Real Estate Agents the ability to create their own Findit Site where they can pull in their listing and others through their IDX account. Findit, Inc., is focused on the development of monetized Internet-based web products that can provide an increase in brand awareness of our members. Findit, Inc., trades under the stock symbol FDIT on the OTCPinksheets.

