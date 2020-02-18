The grass trimmer market is expected to grow by USD 284.12 million during 2020-2024, according to the latest market research report by Technavio. Request a free sample report

The popularity of DIY activities is increasing at a rapid pace, especially with regard to household activities, such as carpeting, plumbing, and gardening. This growth is mainly attributed to the high cost of professional services for the above activities, and the digital promotion of DIY skills by bloggers and vloggers. Thus, the high adoption of DIY home improvement activities is likely to boost the demand for garden improvement tools such as grass trimmers during the forecast period.

As per Technavio, the introduction of efficient battery-operated grass trimmers will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other significant trends and market drivers that will influence market growth over 2020-2024.

Grass Trimmer Market: Introduction Of Efficient Battery-Operated Grass Trimmers

The initial battery-operated grass trimmers offered in the market had several drawbacks, especially with regard to the operation time. These grass trimmers would operate for a short time period of around 30 minutes. In addition, the charging time for these products were also high. To overcome these drawbacks, several vendors in the market are introducing battery-operated grass trimmers with high efficiency, extra replaceable batteries for standby, and fast-charging features. For instance, Husqvarna, one of the key vendors in the market, offers battery-operated grass trimmers that are equipped with lithium-ion batteries, which are long-lasting and take approximately 35 minutes for complete charge, along with two additional batteries for extended operation. Thus, the introduction of such efficient grass trimmers will have a positive impact on the growth of the market.

"Factors such as the increased adoption of sustainable manufacturing, and technological advances and increased product efficiency will have a positive impact on the growth of the grass trimmer market during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Grass Trimmer Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the grass trimmer market by product (cordless, electric and gas), distribution channel (offline and online), end-user (residential and commercial), and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America and South America).

The North American region led the grass trimmer market in 2019, followed by Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA. During the forecast period, the North American region is expected to register the highest incremental growth due to factors such as the launch of innovative and advanced products, the growing use of online platforms to buy garden improvement tools, increased demand for multi-functional grass trimmers and the rising popularity of cordless grass trimmers.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Product

Cordless

Electric

Gas

Distribution channel

Offline

Online

End-user

Residential

Commercial

Geographic segmentation

APAC

Europe

MEA

North America

South America

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

