Lyxor Global Gender Equality (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc (GEND LN) Lyxor Global Gender Equality (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 18-Feb-2020 / 18:10 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor Global Gender Equality (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 17-Feb-2020 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 11.897 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1474683 CODE: GEND LN ISIN: LU1691909508 ISIN: LU1691909508 Category Code: NAV TIDM: GEND LN Sequence No.: 47448 EQS News ID: 978193 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 18, 2020 12:10 ET (17:10 GMT)