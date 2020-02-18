Rome 4 Kids Tours: Kids' Treasure Hunt Reveals Myths and Secrets in the Vatican

ROME, ITALY / ACCESSWIRE / February 18, 2020 / An exciting quest through the halls of the Vatican Museums gives little travellers the excitement of unearthing the secrets of ancient mythology, thanks to an innovative Rome tour company.

Child-friendly tour organizer Rome4KidsTours has created a guided quest called the "Divine Race Treasure Hunt of the Vatican" intended to bring alive an otherwise "dry' museum visit for young visitors, whether they're school age or pre-schoolers.

Company founder Katja Hansel explains her inspiration: "I first visited Rome myself with my young daughter, and realized that while all that ancient history and art can be awe-inspiring for adults, it can sometimes appear pretty dull for little ones - and in turn children's frustration can detract from the parents' enjoyment.

"So we've put together a formula that's engaging for kids, while also being stimulating for their adult companions."

Specially-trained guides meet family groups outside the hallowed walls of the Vatican and bring them smoothly within, dealing with all ticketing and security issues. They then usher the youngsters towards points of interest in the hunt - while not ignoring the needs of the accompanying parents.

"These tours teach kids and adults alike the secrets of the church, the myths of ancient Rome and Greece, as well as different types of art and the works of such old masters as Michelangelo and Bernini," says Hansel. "The emphasis of each tour is more about conveying concepts, and interaction between the guide and the kids, rather than just regurgitating facts.

"Essentially we're storytellers - and that makes it hugely enjoyable."

Children are armed with age-appropriate booklets (one aimed at 3-6-year-olds and another for 6-12-year-olds, while there is also a tour type aimed at older children and teens) and are encouraged to scrutinize the halls of the museum to "collect" guardian angels and strange animals from among the exhibits. The tour ends up with a gift presentation for the little Indiana Joneses.

"We're happy to say that we turn what could otherwise have been a burden for tired parents into an enjoyable experience for the adults, and an adventure for the kids," Hansel says. Tours depart each day at 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. except Sundays, and can be booked at https://rome4kidstours.com/divine-race-treasure-hunt/.

Rome4KidsTours has been operating in Rome since 2011, offering younger visitors to the Eternal City the chance to participate in age-appropriate Vatican and ancient Rome tours, golf cart tours, pizza, pasta and gelato workshops, art workshops, actor-led tours, day trips to Florence and Pompeii - and much more. Visit https://rome4kidstours.com/ for more information.

