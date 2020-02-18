Lyxor FTSE MIB UCITS ETF - Dist (MIBX LN) Lyxor FTSE MIB UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 18-Feb-2020 / 18:13 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor FTSE MIB UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 17-Feb-2020 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 24.2555 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 16211301 CODE: MIBX LN ISIN: FR0010010827 ISIN: FR0010010827 Category Code: NAV TIDM: MIBX LN Sequence No.: 47385 EQS News ID: 978067 End of Announcement EQS News Service

February 18, 2020 12:14 ET (17:14 GMT)