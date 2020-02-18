Atlantis Japan Growth Fund Ltd - Director Dealing

ATLANTISJAPAN GROWTH FUND LIMITED

("AJGF" or the "Company")

(a closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 30709)

LEI 54930041W0LDG00PGL69



Director Dealing

18 February 2020



In accordance with Article 19(1) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation), the Company hereby announces that on 23 December 2019 the Company was notified that Mr. Noel Lamb (Chairman and Non-Executive Director of the Company) had purchased:

5,600 Ordinary Shares in the capital of the Company on 23 December 2019 at a price of £2.25 per Ordinary Share;

Following this purchase, Mr Lamb now holds 20,000 Ordinary Shares in the Company.





Enquiries:

The Company Secretary

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited

Tel: +44 (0) 1481 745001

