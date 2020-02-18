The hybrid cooling towers market is poised to grow by USD 136.22 million during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of about 4% during the forecast period. Request free sample pages

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global hybrid cooling towers market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

The market is driven by the increasing need to reduce environmental impact. In addition, the emergence of hybrid closed-circuit cooling towers is anticipated to boost the growth of the hybrid cooling towers market.

Traditional cooling towers impact the environment as they consume large volumes of water and require a steady flow of water to maintain operations. In addition, the consumed hot water does not cycle back through the system but is sent back to waterbodies, which adversely affects the marine ecosystem. This is propelling the need for hybrid cooling towers because they provide an optimal solution by saving water and prevent ambient conditions. These cooling towers do not harm the environment as it employs a combination of dry and wet cooling processes. Thus, the increasing need to reduce environmental impact by the adoption of hybrid cooling towers is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Major Five Hybrid Cooling Towers Market Companies:

Babcock Wilcox Enterprises Inc.

Babcock Wilcox Enterprises Inc. is headquartered in the US and operates the business under various segments such as Babcock and Wilcox, Volund and Other Renewable, and SPIG. The company offers hybrid cooling towers.

Baltimore Aircoil Co.

Baltimore Aircoil Co. is headquartered in the US and offers Nexus Modular Hybrid Cooler, HXV Hybrid Cooler, and TrilliumSeries Adiabatic Condenser. These products run on hybrid cooling technology.

ENEXIO Management GmbH

ENEXIO Management GmbH is headquartered in Germany and offers Deluge Air cooled condenser. This product uses a hybrid cooling technology using dry cooling to reduce water consumption.

EVAPCO Inc.

EVAPCO Inc. is headquartered in the US and offers eco-ATWB-H Hybrid solutions. The company provides hybrid cooling towers for HVAC and large tonnage industrial process installations.

FANS AS

FANS AS is headquartered in Czech Republic and offers hybrid cooling towers, which uses a combination of wet and dry cooling.

Hybrid Cooling Towers Market End-user Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2024)

Power generation

HVAC

Oil and gas

Chemical and petrochemical

Food and beverage

Other end-users

Hybrid Cooling Towers Market Geographic segmentation Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2024)

North America

APAC

Europe

South America

MEA

