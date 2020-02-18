Regulatory News:

The Mediawan (Paris:MDW) group, a European premium content studio, is ramping up its documentary offer with the creation of Palomar Doc, a new division of its Italian production company Palomar.

Following the acquisition of Black Dynamite, which specialises in premium documentary content, and the release of two international documentaries, "The Great Green Wall" and "Project Green Blood", the Mediawan group intends to confirm its rise on the international market.

Building on a number of successes, including the selection of the film Volevo Nascondermi ("Hidden Away")fortheBerlin International Film Festival competition and the release later this year on Netflix of Edoardo Ponti's The Life Ahead, starring Sophia Loren, Palomar aims to offer films and documentary series to promote new Italian and European talents.

"I believe that Andrea Romeo, who will take the role of creative producer in Palomar doc, will play a key role in developing this particular area of the business thanks to his experience, skills and vision. He will work in collaboration with Palomar's management and we have no doubt that the documentary genre, which already boasts a strong presence in Palomar's productive DNA, will offer us an additional stream of excellent results", Nicola Serra, Palomar General Manager

About Mediawan

Mediawan was founded by Pierre-Antoine Capton, Xavier Niel and Matthieu Pigasse. Since March 2017, Mediawan has completed eight strategic acquisitions, becoming a new independent premium audiovisual content player and occupying a leading position in Europe. The Group operates in four sub-sectors: production of original drama and documentary content, operation of animation brands, distribution of audiovisual content and publication of digital services and channels. Find out more on the Mediawan website: http://www.mediawan.fr

Eligible to PEA-PME ISIN: FR0013247137/Ticker: MDW

About Palomar

Palomar, founded by Carlo Degli Esposti in 1986, is one of the oldest independent Italian television and cinema production companies and a market leader in Italy in the drama sector for the main domestic and international TV networks. Since its inception, Palomar has worked across television and cinema, producing dramas, docudramas, movies, information programmes and entertainment, providing some of the most successful prime-time TV dramas of the last ten years. For TV, amongst other titles, Palomar is the producer of Italian language shows like "Detective Montalbano", "The Young Montalbano", "Red Band Society", "Murders at Barlume" and "Maltese" and English language international shows like "The Name of The Rose", premiere in March 2019, "Gheddafi" and "The Dirty Black Bag" now in development. On the film side, the company has produced award-winning movies like "Leopardi", "Feather", "The Fury of the Patient Man", "The Happy Prince" and "Piranhas" (La Paranza dei Bambini), in competition at the 2019 Berlin Film Festival.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200218005925/en/

Contacts:

Investor and analyst: Aurélie Jolion ajolion@mediawan.eu +33 (0)6 23 52 50 47

Media: Clara Devoret cdevoret@majorelle-pr.fr +33 (0)6 40 48 57 27