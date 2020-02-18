The in situ hybridization (ISH) market is poised to grow by USD 346.61 million during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of about 7% during the forecast period. Request free sample pages

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global in situ hybridization (ISH) market 2020-2024

Read the 158-page report with TOC on "In Situ Hybridization (ISH) Market Analysis Report by Technology (FISH and CISH), End-user (Molecular diagnostic laboratories, Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, and Others), Geographic segmentation (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America and South America), and the Segment Forecasts, 2020-2024".

The market is driven by the increasing demand for companion diagnostic tests. In addition, the national initiatives across the globe spurring molecular research activities are anticipated to boost the growth of the in situ hybridization (ISH) market.

A companion diagnostic test is a chemical examination performed on a sample that validates the use of a corresponding therapeutic product on the patient or a group of patients it is intended for. Regulatory organizations across the globe have made it mandatory to include information about the companion diagnostic test on the label of the corresponding therapeutic drug and on the package of the testing device itself. Oncology is the field where fluorescent in situ hybridization has been extensively used for companion diagnostics. Currently, some of the key drugs in oncology are available in the market with a companion diagnostic test, which uses the FISH technique. Apart from the approved tests, a few prominent tests are in the clinical pipeline from key vendors such as Abbott and F. Hoffmann-La Roche. Thus, the increasing demand for companion diagnostic tests is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Major Five In Situ Hybridization (ISH) Market Companies:

Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories is headquartered in the US and operates the business under various segments such as Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Cardiovascular and Neuromodulation Products, Nutritional Products, and Others. The company offers Vysis CEP 12 spectrumorange direct labeled fluorescence DNA probe kit and Vysis CEP 8 SpectrumOrange DNA Probe Kit.

Agilent Technologies Inc.

Agilent Technologies Inc. is headquartered in the US and offers products through the following business units: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The company offers FISH and CISH probe kits for cancer related issues.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. is headquartered in the US and operates under various business segments, namely Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics. The company offers FISH and CISH products for clinical development.

Bio-Techne Corp.

Bio-Techne Corp. is headquartered in the US and offers products through the following business segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics and Genomics. The company offers RNA assays for clinical development of cancer related issues.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. is headquartered in Switzerland and offers products through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals and Diagnostics. The company offers ISH iVIEW Blue Plus Detection Kit, ultraView SISH DNP Detection Kit, ultraView Red ISH DIG Detection Kit, and ultraVIEW SISH Detection Kit.

In Situ Hybridization (ISH) Market Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2024)

FISH

CISH

In Situ Hybridization (ISH) Market End-user Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2024)

Molecular diagnostic laboratories

Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies

Others

In Situ Hybridization (ISH) Market Geographic Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2024)

APAC

Europe

MEA

North America

South America

