Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 18.02.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 619 internationalen Medien
Sind mit dieser Aktie 1.000% Gewinn möglich?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2DWRN ISIN: AU000000PUR3 Ticker-Symbol: RISA 
Frankfurt
18.02.20
08:00 Uhr
0,001 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
AUSTRALIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
PURSUIT MINERALS LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PURSUIT MINERALS LTD 5-Tage-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
EMX ROYALTY
EMX ROYALTY CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
EMX ROYALTY CORPORATION1,800+1,69 %
PURSUIT MINERALS LTD0,0010,00 %