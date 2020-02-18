Frontierwallet: Frontier x DeFiZap - Bringing Native Zaps to Mobile

BANGALORE / ACCESSWIRE / February 18, 2020 / Frontier, A DeFi App has integrated DeFiZap - enabling one-click access to DeFi income opportunities with 'Native Zaps' through Frontier's mobile interface.

As an emerging project in DeFi, DeFiZap showcases the true power of composability by combining lending, margin trading and pooling elements into unique Zaps. Users deploy assets like ETH in a Single click across multiple protocols - saving time, money and effort when it comes to accessing the innovative financial products built on Ethereum.

Lending, Staking Pooling, Leveraged Liquidity Pooling and more.

Over 9,087 ETH has been deployed into DeFi via 1000+ Zaps since the official launch on December 10th.

This integration brings "Native Zaps' to your smartphone. Users using Metamask Mobile, imToken, Trust wallet, Fortmatic can interact with Zaps and seamlessly track their positions through Frontier's mobile interface.

Regarding this partnership, DeFiZap's cofounder Nodar says - "I love Frontier's focus on user experience and design. We look forward to our continued collaborations and furthering user adoption in DeFi!"

Start Zapping on Mobile! Frontier is available on your App Store and Play Store

: apple.co/2ORqvbh

: bit.ly/2ORqKTJ

About DeFiZap

DeFiZap uses specialized smart contracts - Zaps - to deploy capital across multiple DeFi protocols in one transaction. Get instant access to DeFi directly from your Ethereum wallet. With ??Lending, ??Staking, ??Pooling, ??Leveraged Liquidity Pooling and more coming soon, DeFiZap is well-positioned to further compose exciting income opportunities from Ethereum projects at large.

Note: When using DeFiZap, users mint & receive the same liquidity/position tracking tokens as when separately using Uniswap, Compound, Maker, Synthetix, etc. as they would on their own. With DeFiZap, you save on time and transaction costs. Everything is routed through the supported protocols contracts, meaning there are no extra security risks added.

Rather than spreading capital across " the top 10 tokens on coinmarketcap' - Zaps inject capital into passive income-earning financial protocols built on top of Ethereum, furthering user adoption while aiding in value capturing schemas.

About Frontier

Frontier natively integrates multiple DeFi Protocols and wallets making it super easy for users to Track, View and Manage positions across multiple protocols in real-time without having to give away private keys on mobile.

Contact:

Name: Palash Jain

Email: Palash@frontierwallet.com

SOURCE: Frontierwallet

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/576850/Frontier-x-DeFiZap--Bringing-Native-Zaps-to-Mobile