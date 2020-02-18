Web Presence: Retrolock (RLC) Corporation CEO Tania Tomyn Announces Josh Russell's Promotion to Director of Preconstruction

ORANGE COUNTY, CA / ACCESSWIRE / February 18, 2020 / Retrolock Corporation (RLC) is excited to announce the promotion of team member Josh Russell from Chief Estimator to Director of Precon. Russell has 20-plus years of experience in the door, frame, and hardware business. Over the course of his tenure, he has worked through some of the most notable projects in the California market.

Tania Tomyn, CEO of the woman-owned and operated RLC, said Russell has been an essential and innovative leader of the Estimating Department and plays a key role in communication with other departments and therefore much deserving of this new title and role within the growing company. Tania Tomyn, along with the rest of the RLC staff, look forward to seeing what new milestones Russell will achieve in this new chapter of his career with the company.

Josh previously worked at Commercial Openings and Doorway Manufacturing, a regional interior company.

"Josh Russell's promotion to Director at RLC is a significant move and responsibility which was a natural progression for his career," an RLC spokesperson said. "Josh's ability to communicate and mentor staff while mastering his trade has made him an exceptional leader and we are excited to have him as a part of the Executive Team at RLC."

With headquarters located in Orange, California and additional offices in Walnut Creek, California and Henderson, Nevada - RLC specializes in design-build and interior finish turn-key packages, including doors, frames and hardware, access control/CCTV, finish carpentry, and millwork. Tania Tomyn and her team deliver stellar service and value by partnering with architects and designers all while working within clients' budgets. Tania Tomyn and RLC cover various markets including multifamily housing, sports & entertainment venues, higher education, behavioral facilities, hospitals, and high-end hospitality.

Tania Tomyn and RLC are also well-known locally and abroad for philanthropy, animal and human rights advocacy. Tania Tomyn advocates for the rights of men, women, and children who are survivors of abuse, with a focus on helping residents of the island of St. Croix in the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company also routinely donates to non-profit organizations such as The Veterans Initiative of Canine for Independence and The Guardsmen.

To learn more about RLC, visit the website.

CONTACT:

Caroline Hunter

Web Presence, LLC

+1 7865519491

SOURCE: Web Presence, LLC

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/576860/Retrolock-RLC-Corporation-CEO-Tania-Tomyn-Announces-Josh-Russells-Promotion-to-Director-of-Preconstruction