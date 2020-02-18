Justin Gimelstob Announces Scholarship Program for Student Athletes

The Justin Gimelstob Scholarship Program will offer three scholarships to college and university student athletes in North America

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / February 18, 2020 / Justin Gimelstob is proud to announce that he will be launching a new scholarship program to provide financial support for collegiate student athletes in North America. The Justin Gimelstob Scholarship Program will offer three separate scholarships, valued at $5,000, $2,500, and $1,000 USD.

Justin Gimelstob is a retired professional tennis player who knows firsthand and appreciates the challenges student athletes face balancing their athletic and academic goals.

Applicants for the Justin Gimelstob Scholarship Program will have to submit proof of enrollment in the form of an acceptance letter or class schedule in order to be eligible and considered for the scholarship.

Applicants must also submit an essay of at least 500 words that includes their chosen field of study, athletic activities and/or sports teams they are part of. Applicants are encouraged to explain their passion for their academics and athletics, their ambitions, and how the scholarship can help them accomplish their goals.

The applicants that fulfill the eligibility requirements and write the most intriguing essays will be awarded scholarships of $5,000 for first place, $2,500 for second place, and $1,000 for third place.

Application dates and deadlines are forthcoming. For more information, please visit https://scholarship.justingimelstobfund.org/

About Justin Gimelstob

Justin Gimelstob is a retired professional tennis player born and raised in New Jersey and currently lives in Brentwood, California. Gimelstob enrolled at UCLA in 1995 on a tennis scholarship, where he became the #1 singles and doubles player in the country, won a National Championship in Doubles, and maintained the highest-Grade Point Average of any student athlete. He turned pro in 1996 and played 12 years on the ATP Tour, achieving a career high singles ranking of #63 and a career high doubles ranking of #17. Gimelstob also won 15 doubles titles, including the 1998 Australian Open and French Open partnering Venus Williams. He also proudly represented the USA in Davis Cup competition on multiple occasions.

In 2005, Gimelstob was inducted into the Southern California Jewish Hall of Fame and in 2006 the MetroWest Jewish Sports Hall of Fame in New Jersey. He was also inducted into the Hall of Fame of his high school, Newark Academy. He retired from professional tennis in the Fall of 2007 and quickly transitioned to a career in broadcasting and sports business. Recently, Gimelstob was named President of FBR Group, a leading insurance, estate planning, and financial services company.

Contact:

Justin Gimelstob

contact@justingimelstobfund.org

SOURCE: Justin Gimelstob

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/576870/Justin-Gimelstob-Announces-Scholarship-Program-for-Student-Athletes