Montreal, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - February 18, 2020) - GOLO Mobile Inc. (TSXV: GOLO) ("GOLO" or "the Company") and RestoMontreal.ca ("RestoMontreal") have renewed their strategic partnership for an additional eighteen months. Through the partnership, visitors can order directly from GOLO from multiple touchpoints on the RestoMontreal platform. The renewed contract began in January 2020 and extends through June 2021. GOLO and RestoMontreal began working together in March 2019.

"RestoMontreal is very pleased to be working with GOLO which provides our visitors access to a great delivery platform. Response from our users has been very positive and we are looking forward to expanding our relationship with GOLO even further. We also encourage our member restaurants to subscribe to GOLO to attract new customers," said Anthony Mustillo, President and CEO of RestoMontreal.ca.

"We are pleased to continue our relationship with RestoMontreal. This will allow us to extend GOLO's reach within Montreal," said Peter Mazoff, President and CEO of GOLO Mobile Inc.

About GOLO Mobile Inc.

GOLO provides eco-friendly delivery of everyday items to individuals in high physical-density areas. We focus on office towers, residential buildings, corporate campuses, hospitals, airports, and other areas with suitable populations. We provide property managers with increased tenant engagement, as well as revenue sharing opportunities, and our open API allows for integration into leading platforms and building systems.

GOLO offers customers a variety of high-quality products and services for purchase from its native mobile or web-based applications, providing time-saving convenience for daily tasks such as mobile ordering ahead of food and restaurant meals, pharmacy items, pet supplies, dry cleaning, and more. GOLO currently services the Montreal, Toronto and Chicago markets. GOLO is backed by strong institutional shareholders and private equity investors including Blackstone and CVC Capital Partners. GOLO Mobile Inc. is traded on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol GOLO.V.

About RestoMontreal.ca

Established in 2004, RestoMontreal.ca is a local restaurant guide providing a detailed and comprehensive search for users looking for restaurants in Montreal and all its surroundings. Since its inception, RestoMontreal.ca has become a very popular restaurant guide in Quebec, viewed by 6.5 million unique visitors per year and generating over 38 million pages views - locals, visitors, and foodies alike who are looking for restaurant details, menus, photos and videos, promotions, reviews and more

NOTE TO THE MEDIA:

For interview requests with GOLO's CEO and/or additional information, please contact Chantale Baar. For Investor Relations inquiries, please contact ir@goloir.com.

Information:

Chantale Baar, PR Consultant

Communications Chantale Baar

(514) 992-6463 / cbaar@communicationcb.ca

Source: Stefani Balinsky, Marketing

GOLO Mobile Inc.

(514) 670-8219 / Stefani.balinsky@golo.io

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) is responsible for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/52525