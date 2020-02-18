Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 18.02.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 619 internationalen Medien
Sind mit dieser Aktie 1.000% Gewinn möglich?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 853682 ISIN: JP3258000003 Ticker-Symbol: KIR 
Tradegate
18.02.20
16:10 Uhr
19,500 Euro
-0,200
-1,02 %
Branche
Getränke/Tabak
Aktienmarkt
NIKKEI-225
1-Jahres-Chart
KIRIN HOLDINGS CO LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
KIRIN HOLDINGS CO LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
19,200
19,800
22:19
19,100
19,800
21:26
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
KIRIN HOLDINGS
KIRIN HOLDINGS CO LTD Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
KIRIN HOLDINGS CO LTD19,500-1,02 %