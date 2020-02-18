KIDOZ Inc.: Kidoz Selects YDigital Media for Media Representation in Portugal, Brazil and South Africa

Kid-Safe Mobile Advertising Network Expands its Agency Sales Force

ANGUILLA, B.W.I. / ACCESSWIRE / February 18, 2020 / Kidoz Inc. (TSXV:KIDZ) (the "Company"), kid-tech software developer, owner of the KIDOZ Safe Advertising Network (www.kidoz.net), the KIDOZ Kid-Mode Operating System, and the Rooplay edu-games platform (www.rooplay.com), announced today that it has selected YDigital Media to be its official sales agency in Portugal, Brazil, and South Africa.

The Kidoz Safe Advertising Network is COPPA & GDPR compliant, brand safe, fully hand curated, and reaches more than 100 million children every month. Leading brands such as Lego, Disney, Crayola and more, create awareness with kids by launching Kid Safe ads on the Kidoz Network. YDigital has strong relationships with leading kids brands and will represent Kidoz across the region launching video and display campaigns to millions of highly engaged kids enjoying their favourite content. Kidoz is certified compliant by Google and is one of the very few networks whose methodologies are compliant with Apple's strict advertising guidelines.

"YDigital Media is excited to be working with Kidoz and delivering valuable campaigns to our clients in Portugal, Brazil and South Africa" commented Nuno Machado, YDigital Media CEO. "YDigital Media is one of the leading digital advertising companies, and knowing the importance of the kid's media segment, our clients will benefit from our extensive knowledge of the compliant media properties for reaching children. The Kidoz network offers some of the highest performing media together with smart contextual targeting delivering excellent results and enabling our clients to build brand awareness for their products. We look forward to working with the Kidoz team and helping brands promote their content and products across the region in a safe and compliant way."

"We are excited to partner with YDigital Media to be our official sales agencies for Kidoz in Portugal, Brazil, and South Africa," said Jason Williams, Kidoz Co-CEO. "As our Kid-Safe network continues to scale globally we are sourcing the top agencies in every region who can secure advertising campaigns from the largest kids toy and entertainment companies who are promoting content and merchandise in a compliant way on the Kidoz network in other regions. Kidoz is the most popular mobile network for Kid-Safe publishers and our growth is a result of our high performing media and highly engaged users. We welcome YDigital to our agency sales team and look forward to a long and successful partnership."

About YDigital Media

YDigital Media is a technology company with some of the most innovative digital marketing solutions, responsible for developing award-winning campaigns for the top global brands. Founded in 2010, it is a privately held company with more than 50 employees worldwide. Headquartered in Lisbon, with a global footprint and offices in Bogota, Brussels, Cape Town, Johannesburg, Madrid, Mexico City, Paris and Sao Paulo. YDigital Media's list of well-known clients include LG, Nivea, Coca-Cola, Uber, Ikea, Chevrolet, Adidas, Lego, Playmobile, Milka, Toblerone and Disney. Along with the managed services YDigital Media provides to its clients, it has developed strong proprietary technology with products such as, SYNCYD, a SaaS platform which synchronizes live broadcast TV and radio broadcast (Offline) with digital, boosting multiscreen digital campaigns across connected media platforms like Google, YouTube, Facebook or Instagram; TAGYD, high-tech interactive Rich Media creative solutions that can run across the any digital media buying platforms, and MOBYD a mobile-focused programmatic media buying platform.

About Kidoz Inc.

KIDOZ Inc. (TSXV:KIDZ) (www.kidoz.net) owns a popular Kid-Safe mobile network. Engaging more than 100 million kids a month across our leading mobile KidTech network, KIDOZ provides an essential suite of services that unites kids' brands, content publishers and families. Trusted by Disney, Hasbro, Lego and more, the KIDOZ Safe Ad Network helps the world's largest brands to safely reach and engage kids across thousands of mobile apps and sites. The KIDOZ OS solution helps carriers and brands such as Lenovo, Acer, and PBS Kids bring a kid-focused experience to their family devices, in a fully GDPR and COPPA compliant way. KIDOZ's Rooplay (www.rooplay.com) offers an interactive learning experience worldwide with original content featuring Moomin, Mr. Men, Little Miss, Mr. Bean and hundreds more kid-focused learning games.

