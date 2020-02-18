Personalis, Inc. (Nasdaq: PSNL), a leader in advanced genomics for cancer, today announced that the company will present at the Biomarkers Series UK 2020 conference in Manchester, UK, February 19-20.

The presentation, titled "Maximizing Immunotherapy Biomarker Discovery with an Advanced Tumor Immunogenomics Platform," will describe the Personalis universal cancer immunogenomics platform, ImmunoID NeXT. Erin Newburn, MS, PhD, will present for Personalis. Dr. Newburn will provide an overview of how the platform can be used to explore critical immunotherapy-related resistance mechanisms and novel composite biomarkers of response utilizing analytics including human leukocyte antigen (HLA) typing and HLA loss of heterozygosity (LOH), neoantigen prediction and load, immune repertoire characterization, oncoviral detection, as well as the evaluation of tumor mutational burden (TMB) and microsatellite instability (MSI) status.

ImmunoID NeXT is the first platform to enable comprehensive analysis of both a tumor and its immune microenvironment from a single sample. The platform can be used to investigate the key tumor- and immune-related areas of cancer biology, consolidating multiple oncology biomarker assays into one and maximizing the biological information that can be generated from a single tumor specimen.

Personalis will also be exhibiting during the conference (Exhibit #38). Representatives will be available to answer questions about the company's cancer immunogenomics capabilities.

About Personalis, Inc.

Personalis, Inc. is a growing cancer genomics company transforming the development of next-generation therapies by providing more comprehensive molecular data about each patient's cancer and immune response. The company's NeXT Platform is designed to adapt to the complex and evolving understanding of cancer, providing its biopharmaceutical customers with information on all of the approximately 20,000 human genes, together with the immune system, from a single tissue sample. Personalis also provides genomic information to the VA Million Veterans Program as part of their goal to sequence over a million veteran genomes. The Personalis Clinical Laboratory is GxP aligned as well as CLIA'88-certified and CAP-accredited. For more information, please visit www.personalis.com and follow Personalis on Twitter (@PersonalisInc).

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200218006062/en/

Contacts:

Investor Relations Contact for Personalis:

Caroline Corner

investors@personalis.com

www.westwicke.com

415-202-5678

Media Contact for Personalis:

Jennifer Havlek

pr@personalis.com

www.personalis.com

650-752-1300