Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 18.02.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 619 internationalen Medien
Sind mit dieser Aktie 1.000% Gewinn möglich?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 850403 ISIN: GB0031348658 Ticker-Symbol: BCY 
Tradegate
18.02.20
19:52 Uhr
2,082 Euro
-0,051
-2,37 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
1-Jahres-Chart
BARCLAYS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BARCLAYS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,091
2,111
22:31
2,094
2,116
22:02
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
BARCLAYS
BARCLAYS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
BARCLAYS PLC2,082-2,37 %