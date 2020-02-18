Yowie Group Donates to WIRES Wildlife Rescue to Aid in Australian Bushfire Relief

Yowie Group Announces Winner of Charity Donation Competition Over Holiday Season as WIRES Wildlife Rescue

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / February 18, 2020 / Yowie Group, the confectionary company bringing families sweet treats combined with an educational experience, today announced the donation of $20,000 to WIRES Wildlife Rescue as a result of their charity donation competition. Over the holiday season, Yowie gave their fans the opportunity to vote for an eco-conservation organization of their choice. The majority of fans directed their votes to WIRES, an Australian wildlife rescue organization, in the wake of the bushfire crisis.

WIRES Wildlife Rescue is the largest wildlife rescue and rehabilitation charity in Australia. It is a non-profit organization providing rescue and rehabilitation for all native Australian fauna. All animal rescuers and caretakers are volunteers. Recently, Australia has faced its worst national emergency to date, with bushfires impacting and destroying ecosystems and species across multiple states.

"With headlines reaching the United States about the tragic bushfires in Australia, Yowie fans were quick to want to help the animals from down under," said Cynthia Thayer, Global CMO of Yowie Group. "We are happy to be donating to WIRES on behalf of our consumers."

With the fires destroying unprecedented amounts of habitat, food shortages have increased and lack of suitable habitat will be a significant long-term challenge for surviving wildlife. The money donated to WIRES by Yowie Group will be directed toward the relief and recovery of the animals and ecosystems affected by the bushfires.

For more information about Yowie Group or WIRES, please visit yowieworld.com or wires.org.au.

