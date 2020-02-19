Anzeige
Mittwoch, 19.02.2020
Prophesee and Sony Develop a Stacked Event-Based Vision Sensor with the Industry's Smallest(*1) Pixels and Highest(*1) HDR Performance

*1: Among stacked Event-based vision sensors, as of announcement on February 19, 2020.

PARIS, FRANCE / ACCESSWIRE / February 19, 2020 / Prophesee S.A. and Sony Corporation today announced they have jointly developed a stacked Event-based vision sensor with the industry's smallest*1 4.86μm pixel size and the industry's highest*1 124dB (or more) HDR performance.

Click Here to View Full Release including press-ready images, quotes, bios, and more.

Key Takeaways

  • The stacked event-based vision sensor is the industry's smallest*¹ 4.86μm pixel size and the highest*¹ 124dB (or more) HDR performance.

  • This joint development combines technical features of Sony's stacked CMOS image sensor, resulting in small pixel size and excellent low light performance that are achieved by the use of Cu-Cu connection*², with Prophesee's Metavision? Event-based vision sensing technologies leading to fast pixel response, high temporal resolution and high throughput data readout.

  • The newly developed sensor is suitable for various machine vision applications, such as detecting fast moving objects in a wide range of environments and conditions.

About Prophesee

Prophesee develops the world's most advanced neuromorphic vision systems. The company's Event-Based approach to machine vision allows for significant reductions of power, latency and data processing requirements as compared to traditional frame-based vision systems.

Prophesee's sensors and algorithms are designed to mimic the way biological eyes and brains work - with the goal to significantly improve performance, power and data efficiency of artificial vision systems in areas such as autonomous vehicles, industrial automation, IoT, security and surveillance, and AR/VR.

Contacts

Mike Sottak
mike@wiredislandpr.com
+1 650 248 9597
Prophesee - US contact

Romain Griere
rgriere@image7.fr
+33 (0)7 86 53 17 29
Prophesee - Europe contact

Prophesee - Global Contact
press@prophesee.ai

SOURCE: Prophesee



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/576913/Prophesee-and-Sony-Develop-a-Stacked-Event-Based-Vision-Sensor-with-the-Industrys-Smallest1-Pixels-and-Highest1-HDR-Performance

