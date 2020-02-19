Prophesee and Sony Develop a Stacked Event-Based Vision Sensor with the Industry's Smallest(*1) Pixels and Highest(*1) HDR Performance

*1: Among stacked Event-based vision sensors, as of announcement on February 19, 2020.

PARIS, FRANCE / ACCESSWIRE / February 19, 2020 / Prophesee S.A. and Sony Corporation today announced they have jointly developed a stacked Event-based vision sensor with the industry's smallest*1 4.86μm pixel size and the industry's highest*1 124dB (or more) HDR performance.

Key Takeaways

The stacked event-based vision sensor is the industry's smallest*¹ 4.86μm pixel size and the highest*¹ 124dB (or more) HDR performance.

This joint development combines technical features of Sony's stacked CMOS image sensor, resulting in small pixel size and excellent low light performance that are achieved by the use of Cu-Cu connection*², with Prophesee's Metavision? Event-based vision sensing technologies leading to fast pixel response, high temporal resolution and high throughput data readout.

The newly developed sensor is suitable for various machine vision applications, such as detecting fast moving objects in a wide range of environments and conditions.

About Prophesee

Prophesee develops the world's most advanced neuromorphic vision systems. The company's Event-Based approach to machine vision allows for significant reductions of power, latency and data processing requirements as compared to traditional frame-based vision systems.

Prophesee's sensors and algorithms are designed to mimic the way biological eyes and brains work - with the goal to significantly improve performance, power and data efficiency of artificial vision systems in areas such as autonomous vehicles, industrial automation, IoT, security and surveillance, and AR/VR.

