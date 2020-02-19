Atos International: New Leadership Team in Atos

Paris, February 19, 2020 - Atos, a global leader in digital transformation, today announces its new Group Management Committee replacing the former Group Executive Committee. These changes reflect the transformation, initiated in 2020, aimed at reshaping the Group's portfolio of offerings, reinforcing its go-to-market approach and setting-up an Industry-led organization.

Effective today, in addition to Elie Girard, CEO, the Atos Group Management Committee is formed by:

Eric Grall, Head of Manufacturing and Chief Operating Officer

Adrian Gregory, Head of Financial Services & Insurance and Head of Atos|Syntel (supported by Rakesh Khanna, CEO Atos|Syntel)

Pierre Barnabé, Head of Public Sector & Defense and Head of Big Data & Cybersecurity

Jean-Philippe Poirault, Head of Telecom, Media & Technology and Head of Southern Europe

Giuseppe Di Franco, Head of Resources & Services

Robert Vassoyan, Head of Healthcare & Life Sciences and Head of Unified Communications & Collaboration

Simon Walsh, Head of North America

Ursula Morgenstern, Head of Central Europe

Peter 't Jong, Head of Northern Europe

Nourdine Bihmane, Head of Growing Markets and Head of Public & Regional

Jo Debecker, Head of Infrastructure & Data Management

Enguerrand de Pontevès, Head of Performance

Uwe Stelter, Chief Financial Officer

Philippe Mareine, Chief Digital & Transformation Officer and Head of CSR

Paul Peterson, Head of Human Resources

Sophie Proust, Chief Technology Officer

Alexandre Menais, General Secretary

Gilles Arditti, Head of Investor Relations and Internal Audit

Marc Meyer, Head of Executives and Head of Marketing & Communications

Elie Girard, CEO, said: "Composed of the Heads of the newly created Industries and Regional Business Units (RBUs), as well as the Heads of Divisions and Heads of Functions, the Group Management Committee's role is to execute the Group strategy and to ensure value is delivered to our customers, and to all our stakeholders. The team will be fully focused on delivering Spring, the Group's Industry approach, developing and attracting the highest level of expertise in each Industry, reshaping its portfolio of offerings and go-to-market, to serve our customers even better and drive our culture of customer obsession even further ."

