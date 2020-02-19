M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc (MGCI) M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc: Annual Financial Report 19-Feb-2020 / 07:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc Annual Financial Report for the period from incorporation on 17 July 2018 to 31 December 2019 The full Annual Report and Accounts will shortly be available via the Company's website at www.mandg.co.uk/creditincomeinvestmenttrust or by contacting the Company Secretary on telephone number 020 7954 9529. The Directors present the results of the Company for the period from incorporation on 17 July 2018 to 31 December 2019. Financial highlights Key data as at 31 December 2019 Net assets (GBP'000) GBP132,232 Net asset value (NAV) per Ordinary Share 101.72p Mid-market price per Ordinary Share 106.00p Premium to NAV [a] 4.21% Ongoing charges figure [a] [b] 0.93% Return per Ordinary Share period [b] ended 31 December 2019 Capital return 2.7p Revenue return 2.6p NAV total return [a] 5.6% Mid-market price total return [a] 8.2% First interim dividend 2.09p Second interim dividend 1.65p Total dividends declared 3.74p a) Alternative Performance Measure. Please see full Annual Report and Accounts for further information. b) From the date of Initial Public Offering (IPO) 14 November 2018. Chairman's Statement I am pleased to present the first annual report for M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc (the "Company"). The Company, which was incorporated on 17 July 2018, raised GBP100,000,000 pursuant to its Initial Public Offering ("IPO") and its Ordinary Shares commenced trading on the main market of the London Stock Exchange on 14 November 2018. An additional 25,000,000 Ordinary Shares were placed on 31 January 2019, followed by further tap issues totalling 5,000,000 Ordinary Shares in May and June 2019. Investment strategy The Company aims to generate a regular and attractive level of income with low asset value volatility by investing in a diversified portfolio of public and private debt and debt-like instruments of which at least 70% is investment grade. The Company intends, over time, to be invested mainly in private debt instruments, which are those instruments not traded on a stock exchange and are typically issued to small groups of institutional investors. This part of the portfolio may include debt instruments which are nominally quoted but are generally illiquid. Most of these will be floating rate instruments, purchased at inception and with the intention to be held to maturity, or until prepaid by issuers; shareholders can expect their returns from these instruments to come primarily from the interest paid by the issuers. Our investment manager's size, experience and reputation mean that it sees a high percentage of the available market but it only invests in those instruments which it believes are attractively priced: this takes time and is subject to market conditions. The remainder of the Company's portfolio is invested in cash, cash equivalents and quoted debt instruments, which are more readily available and which can generally be sold at market prices when suitable opportunities arise. These instruments may also be traded to take advantage of market conditions. Shareholders can expect their returns from this part of the portfolio to come from a combination of interest income and capital movements. This annual report provides you with an array of information on your investments. Your Board believes that it is not acceptable to invest without reference to broader environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors. With this in mind, please do look at the disclosures on our investment manager's approach to ESG which appear below. Share issuance and premium management Your Directors believe that it is in the interests of shareholders for the Company to increase its assets under management over time as this should reduce its ongoing charges figure and provide greater market liquidity and diversification for holders. The Company can do this by issuing additional Ordinary Shares or a new class of C Shares. In each case, new shares will only be issued when our investment manager has assured your Board of its confidence that suitable investments can be made in a timely fashion using the proceeds of such share issuance. The issue of new shares can also serve to manage the premium to NAV per Ordinary Share at which the Company's shares trade by meeting excess demand from investors that cannot be met by supply in the market. Ordinary Shares will only be issued at a price which enhances the NAV of the existing Ordinary Shares after all expenses. On 31 January 2019, the Company announced that it had placed 25,000,000 additional Ordinary Shares in response to strong demand from the market, at an issue price of 101p per Ordinary Share: this represented a premium to NAV as at that date of 2.33%. The placing did not materially impact the investment programme, which was still in its infancy. By May 2019, the Ordinary Share price premium to NAV was again at levels which your Directors considered high in light of the status of the investment programme. Further issues of Ordinary Shares were undertaken in May and June 2019 to satisfy market demand and to seek to manage the premium. An additional 5,000,000 Ordinary Shares were issued at a premium to the NAV of not less than 2%, thereby enhancing the NAV per Ordinary Share. Our investment manager considered the aggregate proceeds raised through these share issues manageable in executing the overall deployment programme of the Company. Since mid-June 2019, the share issuance programme has been paused until such time as our investment manager perceives there to be better value to be found in adding to the portfolio. The Company's Ordinary Share price traded at an average premium to NAV of 4.64% during the period from IPO to 31 December 2019. On 31 December 2019, the Ordinary Share price was 106p, representing a 4.21% premium to NAV as at that date. Investment performance The opening NAV per Ordinary Share, being the gross proceeds of the IPO less the IPO expenses, was 98.38p. The opening NAV on 1 January 2019 was 97.94p per Ordinary Share and the NAV on 31 December 2019 was 101.72p per Ordinary Share: taken with the interim dividend of 2.09p announced on 18 July 2019, these show NAV total returns of 5.6% since the Company's launch and 6.0% for calendar year 2019. The start of 2019 presented good investment opportunities in public markets as the Company's investment programme commenced. Our investment manager was able to take advantage of investment grade corporate bonds performing strongly in the first quarter of 2019, with credit spreads tightening. High yield markets also made significant gains. The improving market continued into the second quarter, which put downward pressure on yields generally, amid falling expectations for global economic growth. With investors maintaining confidence in the major central banks to take action to prevent a slowdown, credit spreads remained tight as investors chased yield. In contrast, private market opportunities were scarcer than anticipated in the first half of 2019. During the second half of 2019, bond yields fell to new lows, credit spreads tightened further and unusual yield curves developed in an environment of high levels of political uncertainty. Throughout the year, the flow of attractive opportunities to invest in private debt instruments was disappointing. We ended 2019 with only 16.6% of the portfolio in direct investments in this segment although these were supplemented by our holding in the M&G European Loan Fund, thereby giving us a total of 27.41% in higher yielding assets. Fortunately, the portfolio enjoyed significant capital gains over the period as a result of the market's yield compression. This more than made up for the lack of income in the short term and resulted in your Company's strong total return performance. Dividends Your Company announced a second dividend for 2019 of 1.65p, payable on 28 February 2020. This payment, in combination with the Company's first dividend of 2.09p per Ordinary Share (paid on 23 August 2019 for the period from its IPO on 14 November 2018 to 30 June 2019), is equivalent to the annualised rate of LIBOR plus 2.5% which was initially targeted: the total return for 2019, as detailed above, was comfortably in excess of this. Your Directors have chosen to apply the 'streaming' regime to that part of the second dividend which was covered by the Company's interest income, net of expenses. Accordingly, the Company has designated 1.33p per Ordinary Share as an interest distribution and 0.32p per Ordinary Share as a dividend. The Company made use of reserves derived from capital gains to support the dividend, reflecting the investment performance of the Company's portfolio, where capital growth was stronger than anticipated, but yields lower. The Company's NAV per Ordinary Share as at 31 December 2019, adjusted for the

