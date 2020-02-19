Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 19.02.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 619 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0SMU8 ISIN: DE000A0SMU87 Ticker-Symbol: NB2 
Xetra
18.02.20
17:36 Uhr
41,600 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
NORTHERN BITCOIN AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NORTHERN BITCOIN AG 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
40,200
40,800
08:58
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
NORTHERN BITCOIN
NORTHERN BITCOIN AG Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
NORTHERN BITCOIN AG41,6000,00 %