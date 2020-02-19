A scheme to install solar lighting and household power, as well as biogas and solar cookers and larger PV plants, has already driven deployment of more than 1.2 million systems. Now the government wants more partners to join the program.The government of Bangladesh is bidding to attract more partner companies to participate in its 'Taka' program, which aims to bring renewable energy street lighting, cooking stoves and household electricity to every off-grid community in the nation. State-run renewable energy finance body the Infrastructure Development Company Ltd (IDCOL) has already overseen ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...