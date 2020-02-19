Saudi Arabia Retailer BinDawood Holding Selects Reflexis to Drive Growth and Profitability Through Operational Excellence

Leading industry player to implement task management, auditing and reporting solutions across 70 stores and 10,000 employees

DEDHAM, Massachusetts and LONDON, Feb. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Reflexis Systems, the leading provider of intelligent workforce management and execution solutions for multi-site businesses in retail, food service, hospitality and banking, is pleased to announce a partnership with Saudi Arabian supermarket and hypermarket retailer BinDawood Holding.

BinDawood Holding will implement three key Reflexis systems across its store operations: Real-Time Task Manager, Q-Audit and Q-Forms. The introduction of these systems will improve BinDawood Holding's operational efficiency by enhancing management control and increasing visibility around tasks and reporting.

BinDawood Holding, which sits within BinDawood Group, is one of Saudi Arabia's leading supermarket and hypermarket groups. BinDawood Holding manages 70 stores in 15 cities through its two retail brands, BinDawood and Danube. It offers the widest selection of in-store and online products in Saudi Arabia and employs more than 10,000 people.

The Reflexis ONE intelligent work platform is used by retailers across the globe to simplify execution, improve communication and optimise labour decisions.

"We are excited to be working with such a well-respected retailer with more than 35 years in the industry," said OP Choudhary, Managing Director EMEA, Reflexis. "BinDawood Holding is a leading private retail brand in Saudi Arabia with clear strategic growth initiatives that we are excited to support with our intelligent store operations solutions."

"BinDawood Holding is committed to superior customer experience, and that is enabled by operational excellence," said Ahmad BinDawood, CEO, Danube & BinDawood, BinDawood Holding.

"The partnership with Reflexis will help us function even better and continue to meet the high standards of quality and service which our customers have come to expect."

About Reflexis Systems, Inc.

Reflexis Systems is the leading provider of intelligent workforce management, execution and communication solutions for multi-site organisations in retail, food service, hospitality and banking.

The Reflexis ONE intelligent work platform is used by our customers across the globe to simplify execution, improve communication and optimise labour decisions. Today, over 275 leaders in retail, food service, hospitality and banking are leveraging Reflexis ONE to achieve measurable benefits.

Reflexis Systems is privately held and headquartered in Dedham, Massachusetts and has offices in Atlanta, Columbus, London, Düsseldorf, and Pune (India), with additional sales presence across Europe and Latin America. For further information, please visit www.Reflexisinc.com

Reflexis: Unleash the Power of Your Store Associates. Learn more at www.reflexisinc.com

About BinDawood Holding

With a heritage spanning over 50 years, over 35 of which in grocery retail, BinDawood Holding has two unique retail banners, BinDawood and Danube, with a nationwide grocery retail footprint of 70 stores in 15 cities across Saudi Arabia.

We are the first retail grocery operator in Saudi Arabia to offer online sales through Danube Online and the Danube App, a mobile phone application and online platform launched in 2017, with the BinDawood App and online platform in 2019.

BinDawood Holding strives to be one of the most sought-after employers in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and beyond. We believe that our success over the years reflects the people who work with us. Our vision is to cement our leading position in the grocery retail market across the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and to become a leading retail brand within the GCC.

