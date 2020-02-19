Applied Systems: PIB Group Selects Applied to Digitally Transform Employee Benefits Business

Leading insurance broker to automate renewals management and deliver a digital customer experience

Brighton, UK, Feb. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Applied Systems today announced that PIB Group has selected Applied's Digital Broker solution to digitally transform their employee benefits business 'PIB Employee Benefits'. Using Applied Epic, the broker will automate internal operations through pre-built, benefits-specific workflows and sales automation, eliminating time spent on manual work. The broker will also seamlessly integrate a customer self-service portal and mobile apps to keep employees and customers connected to the policy information, documentation, and service anytime, anywhere.





"Our previous technology did not easily allow us to track sales or customer opportunities, and we managed our business through spreadsheets, creating inefficient operations," said Paul Johnson, chief innovation officer and chief operating office, PIB Group. "The Applied Digital Broker solution will allow us to automate servicing and renewal workflows and provide us a single view of our customer to grow our book of business by more effectively identifying cross-sell and upsell opportunities."

Applied Epic is the world's most widely used broker management system that provides essential capabilities for each stakeholder within a business to more effectively manage customer relationships, sales opportunities, market access, financial accounting, reporting, and benefits and policy administration across all lines of business. Applied Epic offers a comprehensive view of client and prospect information through an intuitive user interface with pre-built workflows that automate operations, enabling users to drive greater efficiencies and business value. The scalable software architecture of Applied Epic provides brokers with multiple locations the ability to manage expansion and business growth with ease.

Applied Cloud is the world's largest purpose-built cloud platform designed for the insurance industry, providing reliable delivery of software applications and anytime, anywhere access to business information. Applied's cloud platform provides operations recovery, backup encryption, redundancy technology and active failover data centres to ensure business continuity. The dedicated team of Applied Cloud professionals manages and maintains all hardware upgrades, Applied software updates and system testing processes, increasing brokers' investment value by reducing time and expenses spent managing these processes. Today, more than 100,000 users across four countries rely on Applied Cloud to improve business performance, increase data security and deliver cost savings.

Applied Mobile is a purpose-built app that enables staff to access and manage client, prospect and insurance information from their management system anytime, anywhere. The native app allows users to view accounts, contact details and insurance policy information, add prospects, create and manage activities, automate sales operations, and offers risk assessment tools that enable producers to provide quick customer service and sell more lines of business. On-demand access to client and prospect information via Applied Mobile enables users to conduct more business outside the office and deliver better service to clients with a single, up-to-date view of client and business information.

Applied CSR24 is the industry's leading cloud-based customer self-service software for independent insurance brokers to provide today's insurance consumer demand for anytime, anywhere access to information. The broker-branded online customer portal provides insureds 24/7 access to insurance policy information, claims filing and processing, and premium payments. Additionally, a mobile app version of Applied CSR24, Applied MobileInsured, provides brokers the industry's first native, broker-branded mobile application to provide customer self-service via iOS or Android smartphone devices. The portal and mobile app seamlessly integrate with multiple broker management systems, reducing manual administrative tasks and allowing brokers to devote more time to serving customers and securing new business. By providing greater flexibility and mobile servicing options, Applied CSR24 enables brokers to increase customer satisfaction, build client loyalty and deliver a more competitive business proposition.

"Traditional benefits brokers are often challenged with inefficiencies from managing their business with spreadsheets, commonly leading to diminished customer experiences," said Andy Fairchild, chief executive officer, Applied Systems Europe. "Using the Applied Digital Broker solution, PIB Group will enable their employee benefits team to service customer quicker with workflows specifically built to service benefits customers and gain visibility into customer relationships, driving greater value for staff and customers."





About Applied Systems

Applied Systems is the leading global provider of cloud-based software that powers the business of insurance. Recognised as a pioneer in insurance automation and the innovation leader, Applied is the world's largest provider of agency and brokerage management systems, serving customers throughout the United States, Canada, the Republic of Ireland, and the United Kingdom. By automating the insurance lifecycle, Applied's people and products enable millions of people around the world to safeguard and protect what matters most.





About PIB Group

PIB Group is a dynamic insurance intermediary group aiming to create a leading position in the provision of specialist insurance solutions across the UK market and beyond. Launched in 2015, PIB has grown rapidly through acquisitions and by employing outstanding individuals with a wealth of knowledge and experience in the insurance market. The PIB Group offers a range of specialist teams, products and services to clients throughout the UK, Channel Islands and Ireland. For more information visit www.pibgroup.co.uk.