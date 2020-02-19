Temenos' flagship developer event invites attendees to join the largest most dynamic developer community in banking, with more than 12,000 members

IBM to keynote on the role of cloud and cognitive technology in the digital era

Over 50 content rich, hands-on labs, roundtables, keynotes and expert presentations addressing cloud, Explainable AI, APIs and open banking

Winners of Temenos' biggest-ever innovation hackathon to showcase winning solution

Industry certification opportunity to support developers across all industries build digital ecosystems and experiences using APIs.

Developers will learn how Temenos Developer Community enables faster innovation through a rich catalog of APIs that have become the defacto standard for banking software

Temenos (SIX: TEMN), the banking software company, invites developers to attend Temenos SCALE, the global developer conference for the banking industry, taking place April 27 28 in Madrid, Spain. Temenos SCALE will bring together the brightest minds from across the global developer community to experience two days of collaboration, innovation and networking and dive into future banking technology with a focus on Explainable AI, open APIs and cloud technologies. Register here today.

Focusing on the core themes of Innovation, Integration and Automation, Temenos SCALE will educate and equip developers to respond to the fundamental changes redefining the banking industry. With financial institutions under mounting pressure to create hyper-personalized, AI-driven customer experiences, developers will have the opportunity to utilize marketplaces of financial services and products and build better digital experiences. Temenos SCALE will support developers and their organizations to access the opportunities of open banking and catapult banks into the digital era.

Attendees of Temenos SCALE will hear from influential technology and banking industry leaders, including headline sponsor IBM. They will experience first-hand the expanded award winning developer platform, Temenos Base Camp, which enables its 12,000+ members to collaborate and extend the capabilities of their Temenos products. In addition, they will have free access to industry certification via the Temenos Developer Community Learning Path (part of Temenos Learning Community) an initiative providing widely-applicable skills to support developers build exceptional digital experiences using APIs.

Temenos SCALE offers expert-led hands-on labs, roundtable discussions with Temenos experts and demo-rich keynotes and presentations giving early insights into Temenos' technology roadmap. These sessions will address key industry trends including cloud technologies and multi-cloud resilience and Explainable AI and drill down into how cloud-native API-first banking software can be used to grasp the digital banking opportunity.

Andre Tost, Distinguished Engineer, IBM Cloud Paks, IBM Cloud and Cognitive Software: "At this year's Temenos SCALE banking developer conference, you'll hear about how IBM and our Business Partner Temenos are on a journey towards cloud native banking to deliver automation, innovation and integration to our joint clients. I hope you'll join us as we explore the incredible capabilities of modern software and API-led technology built with IBM offerings, like LinuxONE and IBM Cloud Paks. We look forward to meeting with some of the brightest minds in the developer community today's change leaders to discuss how we can work together to create powerful change in the banking industry on a global scale."

Paul Roberts, MarketPlace and Developer Community Director, Temenos, commented: "Temenos SCALE offers a unique and unmissable opportunity for any developer using Temenos software to network, collaborate and innovate. Developers will not only learn about Temenos' latest technology developments, but experience the full potential of our software through hands-on workshops generating real-life use cases for our industry today. It is a fast-track and a one-stop-shop to witness what's new in our quickly evolving industry and to learn critical skills to help developers get more out of banking software."

Follow TemenosSCALE on social media for live updates on LinkedIn, twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

