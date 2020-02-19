The oil giant says it will use the electricity provided by two 50 MW batteries to optimize the integration of renewables nearby. The task will be undertaken by the group's Limejump unit. The energy storage units are set to be operational this year.The Shell Energy Europe Limited gas and electricity unit of the Anglo-Dutch fossil fuel giant has agreed to buy power from a 100 MW energy storage project under development in southwest England. The financial details of the long-term power purchase agreement (PPA) were not disclosed with the deal signed by an unnamed energy provider backed by stated-owned ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...