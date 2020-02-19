Bone Grafts & Substitutes Market Size Worth $3.54 Billion by 2026 | CAGR: 4.1%: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global bone grafts & substitutes market size is expected to reach USD 3.54 billion by 2026, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to register a healthy CAGR of 4.1% during the forecast period. The availability of advanced products in varied shapes and sizes providing high osteoconductive and osteoinductive properties is supplementing market growth. In minimally invasive procedures, large incisions and damage to muscles surrounding repair area can be significantly avoided. These techniques also reduce the duration of hospital stay and support rapid wound healing with lesser pain and surgical wounds. Thus, rising adoption of bone graft and substitutes in minimally invasive surgical procedures is further anticipated to boost market growth in near future.

Key suggestions from the report:

Increasing number of orthopedic surgeries and rising demand for minimally invasive surgeries are primary factors driving the growth

By product type, allografts accounted for the largest revenue share as of 2018 in bone grafts & substitutes market, mainly due to properties such as immediate structural support and osteoconductivity. Moreover, allografts do not require another surgery to harvest the bone, which results in reduced surgery time and wound healing, thus, attributing toward segment growth

Spinal segment held the largest share of the application segment in 2018 owing to the increasing geriatric population and growing number of spinal disorders.

The dental segment is expected to exhibit the fastest growth over the forecast period owing to the increasing number of dental implant surgeries and technological advancements in dental grafts.

The U.S. held dominant revenue share of North American market in 2018, owing to rising traumatic injuries, adoption of bone grafts, and number of orthopedic & minimally invasive surgical procedures

Key players in the market include DePuy Synthes; Medtronic PLC; Nuvasive, Inc.; Orthofix Holdings, Inc.; Wright Medical Group N.V.; AlloSource, Inc.; and Stryker Corp.

Minimally invasive total joint replacement and spine surgeries are some of the newly adopted procedures. Moreover, increasing adoption of synthetic bone grafts due to lesser chance of disease transmission is propelling the growth. Key companies operational in the bone grafts and substitutes market space are DePuy Synthes; Medtronic PLC; NuVasive, Inc.; Orthofix Holdings, Inc.; Wright Medical Group N.V.; AlloSource, Inc.; and Stryker Corp.

Grand View Research has segmented the global bone grafts & substitutes market based on product, application, and region:

Bone Grafts & Substitutes Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2014 - 2026)

Allografts



Demineralized Bone Matrix





Others



Synthetic



Ceramic





HAP





ß-TCP





a-TCP





bi-phasic calcium phosphates (BCP)





Others



Composite



Polymer



Bone Morphogenetic Proteins (BMP)

Bone Grafts & Substitutes Product Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2014 - 2026)

Craniomaxillofacial



Dental



Foot and Ankle



Joint Reconstruction



Long Bone



Spinal Fusion

Bone Grafts & Substitutes Product Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2014 - 2026)

North America



U.S.





Canada



Europe



U.K.





Germany





France





Italy





Spain



Asia Pacific



China





India





Japan





South Korea



Latin America



Brazil





Mexico



Middle East & Africa

South Africa

