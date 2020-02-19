Partnership unleashes the value of geospatial satellite data by combining Rezatec's advanced analytics and Black Veatch's expertise in creating sustainable utility infrastructure

Black Veatch is announcing a strategic partnership with Rezatec to collaboratively develop decision support tools that enable owners and operators of infrastructure assets to make intelligent, business critical decisions using geospatial analytics.

"Rezatec's ability to analyse earth observation data brings a new perspective to the management of large infrastructure assets. We are excited to collaborate and use our expertise in the engineering, delivery and management of critical human infrastructure to develop decision support tools that provide highly valuable and actionable insights for our clients," said Mark Malcolm, Director of Delivery, Black Veatch Europe.

Rezatec applies data science, through sophisticated AI-driven analytics, to satellite-derived geospatial data to enable clients owning and operating distributed land-based assets make more accurate decisions. Rezatec's data services enable improved margins, enhanced competitive advantage and optimised asset management.

"Through Black Veatch's experience and insights in the engineering and delivery of utility infrastructure and our algorithms and advanced machine learning techniques, we are able to unlock the value in satellite-derived geospatial data to deliver strategic, commercial and actionable insight for our customers," says Philip Briscoe, Chief Operating Officer, Rezatec.

At a time when utilities are looking to the supply chain for innovation, the Rezatec partnership is the latest in a number of strategic collaborations between Black Veatch Europe and digital technology and artificial intelligence companies. The intention is to reduce client risk by identifying the technologies which offer real-world benefits and speed-to-value, then ensuring implementation is delivered by teams with proven knowledge of water and power engineering.

Black Veatch Europe's ECO-X cloud-based digital ecosystem enables integration with partners like Rezatec to provide digitally enabled asset management tools that are readily interoperable with utility clients' IT systems.

Other recent examples of Black Veatch Europe's strategy to partner with the best leading-edge technology companies include: Partnering with Inflowmatix to offer digitally-enabled water network management Partnership with Narrative Wave to demystify the creation of smart analytics, affording a significantly greater degree of co-creation with clients than off-the-shelf systems

Black Veatch Water Europe and Rezatec have signed a memorandum of understanding for a strategic partnership.

About Black Veatch

Black Veatch is an employee-owned, global leader in building critical human infrastructure in Energy, Water, Telecommunications, and Government Services. Since 1915, we have helped our clients improve the lives of people in over 100 countries through consulting, engineering, construction, operations, and program management. Our revenues in 2018 were US$3.5 billion. For more information please visit www.bv.com and in social media.

About Rezatec

Rezatec applies data science to satellite imagery and geospatial data to deliver sophisticated, cloud-based analytics to customers owning and operating high value, distributed land-based assets. Rezatec data services enable improved margins, enhanced competitive advantage and optimised asset management for its customers. Rezatec customers cover the globe and are leaders in their respective industries in the water, agriculture, infrastructure and forestry sectors. For more information please visit www.rezatec.com.

