Empower Clinics Inc.: Empower Clinics Launches Improved Line of CBD Products and Confirms 2020 Hemp Handlers Licence for Extraction Facility in Oregon

Empowers' CBD product line Sollievo has been reformulated to include 900mg of CBD

VANCOUVER BC / ACCESSWIRE / February 19, 2020 / EMPOWER CLINICS INC. (CSE: CBDT) (OTC: EPWCF) (Frankfurt 8EC) ("Empower" or the "Company"), a vertically integrated and growth-oriented CBD life sciences company is pleased to announce it has launched a series of re-formulated versions of it's CBD tincture product line SOLLIEVO. Italian for Relief.

The new formulated Sollievo is non-GMO, non-psychoactive, has rapid bioavailability and is sourced from USA grown hemp. The products are all third-party lab tested for quality, and the new terpene profiles for each of the four tincture categories of Chronic Pain, Digestion, Insomnia and Anxiety, are aimed to promote mind and body wellness.

"We have spent the last few months dramatically increasing the potency, flavour profiles, and profitability of the Sollievo tincture product lines", said Dustin Klein, SVP Business Development and Director, Empower Clinics Inc. "Our new formulations were manufactured in a state-of-the-art CGMP facility, ensuring quality and consistency, and by tripling the amount of CBD per unit to 900mg, it provides a more potent single dose to our customers, to our patients."

The new Sollievo tincture lines are now available in the Sun Valley Health wellness clinics, are available online and will be a standard product offering in the Sun Valley Health franchise locations.

The Company also announces it has been awarded its 2020 Oregon Department of Agriculture hemp handlers license, ensuring that the new Sandy, OR extraction and production facility is compliant and licensed to operate under the regulatory framework of the State.

"I'm excited to have our new Sollievo tinctures available for purchase, and so proud of Dustin and our team who have brought an exemplary product to market." said Steven McAuley, Chairman & CEO of Empower. "Having the hemp handlers license in place for 2020 and continuing toward the close of our Heritage Cannabis joint venture, allows us to control our supply chain and to bring best-in-class CBD products to domestic and international markets."

The Company also advises that Mat Lee's position as CFO has concluded and we thank Mat for his contributions. The Company continues to be supported by Invictus Accounting and its team of specialists, who have been integral to creating financial and accounting controls that allow us to report quarterly results well in advance of requirements. The Company has commenced a search for a new Chief Financial Officer.

ABOUT EMPOWER

Empower is a vertically-integrated health & wellness brand with it's first hemp-derived CBD extraction facility under development, the Company produces its proprietary line of cannabidiol (CBD) based products and distributes products through company owned and franchised clinics, with wholesale partnerships, online channels and with new retail opportunities nationwide in the U.S. The company is a leading multi-state operator of a network of physician-staffed wellness clinics, focused on helping patients improve and protect their health, through innovative physician recommended treatment options. The company has commenced activity on how to connect its significant data, to the potential of the efficacy of alternative treatment options related to hemp-derived cannabidiol (CBD) therapies.

