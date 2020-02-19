Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc (PLI) As at close of business on 18-February-2020 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 372.39p INCLUDING current year revenue 380.12p NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 366.17p INCLUDING current year revenue 373.90p LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16 ---