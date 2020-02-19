Company expects to report fourth quarter and full year organic revenue growth of 1.7% and 2.1%, respectively

Full year 2019 Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be approximately €432 million, exceeding the high end of prior guidance

Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE: NOMD) today announced that management will present at the Consumer Analyst Group of New York (CAGNY) Conference in Boca Raton, Florida at 4pm EST. In advance of its presentation, the Company is providing preliminary commentary for the three and twelve-month periods ended December 31, 2019 which are scheduled to be reported on Thursday February 27, 2020 before New York Stock Exchange Market open. The Company is also providing initial guidance for the full year 2020.

Fourth quarter 2019 organic revenue growth is expected to be 1.7% and Adjusted EBITDA of approximately €116 million

Full year 2019 organic revenue growth is expected to be 2.1% and Adjusted EBITDA of approximately €432 million

The Company expects 2020 organic revenue growth in the low-single digit range and Adjusted EBITDA of approximately €440 to €445 million

Management Comments

Stéfan Descheemaeker, Nomad Foods' Chief Executive Officer, stated, "Fourth quarter and full year 2019 Adjusted EBITDA are expected to exceed our prior guidance, marking our third consecutive year of profitable organic revenue growth. These results continue to be fueled by our proven strategy, investments behind our brands and a highly engaged organization focused on consistent execution. This winning formula will serve as our foundation in 2020 as we look to deliver another year of growth through numerous strategic opportunities including the expansion of Green Cuisine, our plant protein sub-brand, across Continental Europe. Backed by the power of our European infrastructure and its unique market positioning, Green Cuisine will fulfill consumers' growing appetite for frozen meat-free food products that are not only better for the planet, but also better for them. We expect Green Cuisine to be highly complementary to our existing frozen fish and vegetable businesses and to generate at least €100 million in revenue by 2022."

CAGNY Presentation

As previously announced, the Company is scheduled to present today at 4:00 p.m. ET at the 2020 Consumer Analyst Group of New York (CAGNY) Conference. A video webcast and slides from the presentation will be made available on Nomad Foods' website at http://www.nomadfoods.com.

The Company expects to release its full results for fiscal fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2019 on Thursday, February 27, 2020. The Company does not plan to release preliminary financial information on an ongoing basis. The information above is preliminary and based upon information available as of the date of this release.

Fourth Quarter Earnings Conference Call and Webcast

The Company will host a conference call with members of the executive management team on Thursday, February 27, 2020, at 1:30 p.m. GMT (8:30 a.m. Eastern Standard Time). Investors interested in participating in the live call can dial +1-800-263-0877 from North America. International callers can dial +1-646-828-8143.

In addition, the call will be broadcast live over the Internet hosted at the "Investor Relations" section of the Company's website at http://www.nomadfoods.com. The webcast will be archived for 30 days. A replay of the conference call will be available on the Company website for two weeks following the event and can be accessed by listeners in North America by dialing +1-844-512-2921 and by international listeners by dialing +1-412-317-6671; the replay pin number is 3058805.

Nomad Foods Limited

Adjusted Financial Information

Appendix 1: Reconciliation from reported to organic revenue growth

Year on Year Growth December 31, 2019 compared with December 31, 2018:

Three Months Ended

December 31, 2019 Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2019 YoY Growth YoY Growth Reported Revenue Growth 2.2% 7.0% Of which: Organic Revenue Growth 1.7% 2.1% Acquisitions 4.9% Translational FX (a) 0.5% Total 2.2% 7.0%

(a) Translational FX is calculated by translating data of the current and comparative periods using a budget foreign exchange rate that is set once a year as part of the Company's internal annual forecast process.

