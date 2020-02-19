Eventus Systems Raises $10.5 Million in Series A Funding Round

Led by Jump Capital and LiveOak Venture Partners, Other Investors Include Coinbase Ventures, Chimera Securities

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Austin-based Eventus Systems, Inc., a multi-award winning global trade surveillance and market risk software platform provider, announced that the firm has just raised $10.5 million of growth capital in a Series A investment round. Investors included a range of venture capital and financial services organizations, led by Chicago-based Jump Capital and Austin-based LiveOak Venture Partners.

The funds will enable Eventus to further enhance its technology, significantly increase its sales, development and service staff globally and continue to grow its customer base. Also participating in the round were existing customers and investors, including Coinbase Ventures and Chimera Securities.

Peter Johnson, Principal of Jump Capital, and Krishna Srinivasan, Founding Partner of LiveOak, have joined the Eventus Board as part of the financing. Rosenblatt Securities served as an advisor to Eventus on the funding round.

"Eventus is disrupting the trade surveillance space, and its innovative technology, scalable model and seasoned leadership position the firm to be the unparalleled market leader in the coming years," said Johnson. "Jump Capital is excited to utilize our resources and deep fintech and capital markets experience to help further accelerate Eventus' impressive growth."

Srinivasan said: "We look for Texas-based firms that can grow into world-class, category-dominating companies, and we believe that talent and domain experience are the critical ingredients for that success. The team at Eventus has many decades of hands-on experience as market practitioners with an intimate knowledge of the challenges that clients face. Its track record in just over five years in business - addressing mission-critical challenges of numerous top firms in the financial services industry - is impressive."

Eventus CEO Travis Schwab said: "We have embarked on an aggressive growth strategy following our third straight year of doubling both customers and revenue, and we're looking to add a wide range of talented, experienced sales, development and service professionals to our team to take the firm to the next level. Our plans include growing our emerging presence and client base in Europe - where we have strong tools for addressing MiFID II and related regulatory requirements - and in Asia, where we have tailored our platform to meet the needs of multiple regional jurisdictions. We have an extraordinary roster of clients, Board of Directors and team, and we are truly honored to welcome our new investors and gratified that existing customers and investors have reaffirmed their confidence in us."

Eventus has earned four major global recognitions in the past year for its Validus platform, including an FOW International Award for best Market Surveillance product and a Risk Technology Award for Market Surveillance Product of the Year. The firm also garnered a Best Trade Surveillance Solution award from A-Team's RegTech Insight Awards and a spot for the second year running on the global RegTech 100 list.

Validus helps firms monitor for all trading surveillance requirements including market manipulation such as spoofing, layering and wash trading. The software platform features hundreds of pre-built surveillance procedures and in real time processes billions of trade lifecycle messages per day across diverse asset classes spanning equities, equity options, futures, fixed income, foreign exchange, cryptocurrencies and others. It is the only trade surveillance solution to offer both machine learning and a procedural approach in one seamless package to not only reduce alert noise but also assist customers in intelligent issue resolution.

About Eventus Systems

Headquartered in Austin, Texas, and serving clients globally, Eventus Systems, Inc. offers one of the leading global trade surveillance and market risk platforms. Available as a cloud-based or real-time enterprise on-premise solution, the Validus platform provides sophisticated market surveillance and financial risk capabilities, enabling clients to solve some of the most pressing regulatory challenges. Validus combines multiple technology stacks including artificial intelligence (AI) to generate the optimum number of actionable alerts across equities, equity options, futures, foreign exchange (FX), fixed income and digital asset markets. Clients include Tier 1 banks, brokerages and futures commission merchants (FCMs), proprietary trading firms, exchanges, corporates and buy-side firms. Visit www.eventussystems.com. Follow Eventus Systems on LinkedIn and on Twitter @EventusSystems.

About Jump Capital

Jump Capital is a thesis-led venture capital firm specializing in series A/B and growth-stage investments ranging from $2 million to $20 million. Jump focuses on data-driven software companies across the fintech, information technology and data infrastructure, enterprise Software-as-a-Service (SaaS), and media sectors. Investing with an operating-centric approach, Jump provides advocacy and support for entrepreneurs, complemented with institutional level resources. Visit http://www.jumpcap.com for more information or follow us @jumpcapital.

About LiveOak Venture Partners

LiveOak Venture Partners is a venture capital fund based in Austin, Texas. With 20 years of successful venture investing in Texas, the founders of LiveOak have helped create nearly $2 billion of enterprise value. While almost all of LiveOak's investments begin at the Seed and Series A stages, LiveOak is a full life cycle investor focused on helping create category leading technology and technology-enabled service companies headquartered in Texas. LiveOak Venture Partners has been the lead investor in about 30 exciting high-growth Texas-based companies in the last seven years including ones such as CS Disco, Digital Pharmacist, OJO Labs, Opcity and TrustRadius.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/635481/Eventus_Systems_Logo.jpg