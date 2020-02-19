Altus Strategies PLC: Altus Shareholders Approve La Mancha Strategic Investment and Share Consolidation

THIS ANNOUNCEMENT AND THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HEREIN, IS RESTRICTED AND IS NOT FOR PUBLICATION, RELEASE OR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, AUSTRALIA, JAPAN, NEW ZEALAND, THE REPUBLIC OF SOUTH AFRICA OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH IT WOULD BE UNLAWFUL TO DO SO

DIDCOT, UK / ACCESSWIRE / February 19, 2020 / Altus Strategies Plc (AIM:ALS)(TSX-V:ALTS), the Africa focused project and royalty generator, announces that at its general meeting ("General Meeting") held on 18 February 2020, the shareholders of the Company ("Shareholders") approved all resolutions to effect the proposed strategic investment ("La Mancha Strategic Investment") by La Mancha Holding S.à r.l. ("La Mancha") in the Company and a five to one consolidation of the Company's share capital ("Share Consolidation"). The issue of 124,229,389 new ordinary shares ("Ordinary Shares") in the Company at a price of C$0.09 per Ordinary Share, to La Mancha is conditional upon Admission. Completion of the La Mancha Strategic Investment ("Completion") will only remain conditional upon the receipt by the Company of C$11,180,645 ("Subscription Price") (approximately £6.5 million), Admission (as defined below) and receipt of regulatory approval of the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSX-V"). Admission and Completion are expected to take place on 21 February 2020.

Highlights:

Conditional strategic investment by La Mancha of approximately C$11.2 million (approximately £6.5 million / approximately US$8.4 million) approved by Altus shareholders

Transformational deal to accelerate the Company's project and royalty strategies in Africa

On Completion: La Mancha will become a cornerstone shareholder owning approximately 35.4% of the then enlarged share capital of Altus La Mancha will have the ability to appoint two representatives to the Altus' board of directors

Following Completion the Altus treasury of cash and listed equities will be approximately C$18.2M / £10.5M

Five into one share consolidation to be undertaken effective as at the close of trading on 21 February 2020

Steven Poulton, Chief Executive of Altus, commented:

"We are delighted that our shareholders have overwhelmingly approved the strategic investment by La Mancha, a pre-eminent Africa-focused mining investment group with a notable track record in deal selection and value creation. The directors believe that this transaction will be transformative for Altus, providing the capital and expertise to fast track our project and royalty generation activities, as well as unlocking new external growth opportunities. The directors are of the view that the deal also represents a strong industry endorsement of the Altus team, portfolio and business model. We thank our shareholders for their continued support and look forward to keeping them advised of our progress."

La Mancha Strategic Investment

Upon the receipt of the subscription price and final TSX-V approval, the Company will issue to La Mancha 124,229,389 new Ordinary Shares in the Company at a price of C$0.09 per Ordinary Share, for aggregate gross proceeds of C$11,180,645 (approximately £6.5m / US$8.4m). On Admission, La Mancha will own approximately 35.4 per cent. of the enlarged share capital of the Company. The Company will make a further announcement in relation to Completion and the subsequent Share Consolidation.

Pursuant to the Strategic Investment Agreement, La Mancha has agreed (subject to certain customary exceptions) not to dispose of any its shares in the Company for a period of 24 months following Admission. No finder fees or other commissions are being paid in respect of the La Mancha Strategic Investment.

Rule 9 Waiver

Without a waiver of the obligations under Rule 9 of the UK City Code on Takeovers and Mergers (commonly referred to as a "Whitewash"), the La Mancha Strategic Investment would require La Mancha (and any persons acting in concert with it) to make a general offer for the entire issued and to be issued share capital of the Company not already held by La Mancha (and any persons acting in concert with it). The Resolution relating to the Whitewash was approved on a poll by independent shareholders at the General Meeting on 18 February 2020. Since the La Mancha Strategic Investment will result in La Mancha owning more than 20 per cent. of the total voting rights of the Company and thereby becoming a "control person" under TSX-V policies, the issue of Ordinary Shares to La Mancha was also conditional on the approval of disinterested shareholders at the General Meeting.

Share Consolidation

As approved by Shareholders at the General Meeting, the Company will undertake the Share Consolidation, by way of one consolidated ordinary share ("Consolidated Ordinary Share") for every five existing Ordinary Shares. It is expected that the Share Consolidation will be effective after the close of trading in the Company's shares on AIM and TSX-V on 21 February 2020 (the "Share Consolidation Record Date").

Most Shareholders will not hold at the Share Consolidation Record Date a number of Ordinary Shares that is exactly divisible by the consolidation ratio. The result of the Share Consolidation, will be that such Shareholders will be left with fractional entitlement to a resulting Consolidated Ordinary Share. However, no fractional Ordinary Shares will be issued upon effecting the Share Consolidation. If, as a result of the Share Consolidation, a holder of existing Ordinary Shares would otherwise be entitled to a fraction of a Consolidated Ordinary Share, such fraction shall be rounded up to one whole Consolidated Ordinary Share. The nominal value of the new Consolidated Ordinary Shares to be issued in order to round up any fractional entitlement will be paid up from the Company's share premium account as fully-paid bonus shares. As a result of the Share Consolidation, there will be certain proportional adjustments to outstanding warrants to acquire Ordinary Shares to preserve the rights of holders of such securities to the relevant proportion of Consolidated Ordinary Shares.

As a result of the Share Consolidation the Company will have approximately 70,091,570 issued and outstanding Consolidated Ordinary Shares. The Company will make a further announcement in respect of the number of shares in issue as a result of fractional shares being rounded up following the Share Consolidation.

Admission of Ordinary Shares to AIM

Application has been made for the 124,229,389 new Ordinary Shares issued under the La Mancha Strategic Investment to begin trading on AIM and it is expected that admission and dealings in the new Ordinary Shares will commence on AIM ("Admission") at 8.00 a.m. on, or around, 21 February 2020.

Total Voting Rights

Following the La Mancha Strategic Investment and prior to the Share Consolidation, there will be a total of 350,457,850 issued Ordinary Shares, none of which are held in treasury. Shareholders should use that number as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

No offer or solicitation

About Altus Strategies Plc

Altus is a London (AIM: ALS) and Toronto (TSX-V: ALTS) listed project and royalty generator in the mining sector with a focus on Africa. Our team creates value by making mineral discoveries across multiple licences. We enter joint ventures with respected groups and our partners earn interest in these discoveries by advancing them toward production. Project milestone payments we receive are reinvested to extend our portfolio, accelerating our growth. The portfolio model reduces risk as our interests are diversified by commodity and by country. The royalties generated from our portfolio of projects are designed to yield sustainable long-term income. We engage constructively with all our stakeholders, working diligently to minimise our environmental impact and to promote positive economic and social outcomes in the communities where we operate.

