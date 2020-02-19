Landesbank Baden-Württemberg - Post-stabilisation Announcement

Post-stabilisation Announcement

19.02.2020

Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.

Landwirtschaftliche Rentenbank /ISIN XS2021173922

Stabilisation Notice

Further to the pre-stabilisation period announcement dated January, 15th 2020, Landesbank Baden-Württemberg (contact: Torsten Zittlau; telephone: +49 711 127 74640) hereby gives notice that no stabilisation (within the meaning of Art. 3.2 (d) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU/596/2014) or the rules of the Financial Conduct Authority) was undertaken by the Stabilising Manager(s) named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.

Issuer: Landwirtschaftliche Rentenbank (Aaa/AAA/AAA (Moody's/S&P/Fitch; all stable) Guarantor (if any): Federal Republic of Germany Aggregate nominal amount: EUR 400 Mio. Tap,

new outstanding amount: EUR 1.000 Mio Description: Tap of 0.05% 18-December-2029 EUR 600 Mio BMK, RegS, Listing: Luxembourg Stock Exchange, regulated market Stabilising Manager(s) BNP Paribas, LBBW, Morgan Stanley Offer price: 100.069%

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction.

This announcement is not an offer of securities for sale into the United States. The securities referred to above have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933 and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an exemption from registration. There has not been and will not be a public offer of the securities in the United States.