Lifting of Suspension At Trading Venue FNSE Issuer: Minesto AB, LEI: 529900U9GE0JYU3PUP93 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Instrument: MINEST SE0007578141 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Lifting reason: With reference to the press releases published by Minesto AB on February 19, 2020 at 13:12 CET. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Continuous The opening auction starts at 13:25 CET followed by continuous trading from: trading from 13:35 CET, February 19, 2020. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Comments: Order books have been flushed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Related SE0013512712GB00BG5WZ527 instruments: GB00BG5YDP49 GB00BG635R65 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Contact Issuer Surveillance +46 8 405 60 00 details: Trading Surveillance +46 8 405 60 00 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- The Financial Supervisory Authority for FNSE has been notified Nasdaq Stockholm AB