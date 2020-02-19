Morpheus Data was recognized this past week as a Leader in Gartner's 2020 Magic Quadrant for Cloud Management Platforms (CMP). This is the second year in a row that Morpheus Data has been a Leader in the report.

This news comes on the heels of over 300% growth in 2019 where Morpheus saw dozens of enterprise customer wins, a doubling of headcount, massive expansion in channel programs, and several major product announcements.

In this year's analyses, Morpheus Data was recognized for their ability to execute and completeness of vision among the Leaders quadrant. Morpheus Data also scored highest in 3 of the 4 Critical Capabilities Use Cases for Cloud Management Platforms.

Over the past year, Morpheus has proven that it is a force to be reckoned with in the rapidly growing multi-cloud management and DevOps automation market, having carved out a clear leadership position coveted by both legacy providers and smaller players alike.

"Morpheus is honored to be named as a Leader for the second year in a row and even more excited to be recognized with the highest Critical Capabilities scores in use cases including cloud provisioning and orchestration, cloud service brokering, and cloud governance," said Brad Parks, VP Business Development at Morpheus Data. "For our network of customers and partners, we think this validates that they have put their trust in the right cloud automation provider."

Morpheus believes it has outpaced the competition by releasing new software features every 8-weeks and expanding well beyond first-generation CMP functionality with capabilities such as cloud-native PaaS service integration, award-winning VMware integrations, best-in-class Ansible integration, and a fully CNCF certified Kubernetes service.

For a complete version of this year's report, click here to download a complimentary copy of the full 2020 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Cloud Management Platforms.

For more information, visit www.morpheusdata.com

Sources: Gartner Magic Quadrant for Cloud Management Platforms, Dennis Smith, Sanjit Ganguli, Padraig Byrne, 13 February 2020. Critical Capabilities for Cloud Management Platforms, Dennis Smith, Sanjit Ganguli, Padraig Byrne, Scott Etkin, 13 February 2020.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Morpheus Data, LLC

Morpheus Data, LLC is the entity behind the Morpheus unified orchestration platform, the only enterprise software solution to provide a systematic approach to cloud optimization, multi-cloud governance, DevOps automation, and application modernization. As a one-hundred percent infrastructure and platform-agnostic solution, Morpheus provides IT Operations and Developers fully self-service and automated provisioning of bare metal, VM, and containerized applications running on-premises or in the public cloud. With more built-in integrations and native functionality than any other platform, customers can standardize workflows and reduce tool sprawl while orchestrating existing tools to protect investments. Request a demo at www.morpheusdata.com/demo.

