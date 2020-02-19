Nordic CEOs See Cybersecurity as #1 Risk to Growth

Echoworx, the industry leader in message encryption, today introduced full support for Nordic languages, further facilitating adoption of its world-class email security solutions in one of the world's most dynamic centres of technology innovation.

"The Nordic countries have long been leaders for tech innovation, giving us household names like Philips, Nokia, Skype, and Spotify," said Echoworx Senior Director Market Intelligence Jacob Ginsberg. "With a population of less than 30 million, the Nordics punch well above their weight and have been an outstanding breeding ground for innovative startups and billion-dollar unicorns."

In spite of this vibrant tech community, Nordic economies remain dominated by more-traditional industry titans, from oil and gas to logistics and shipping. Only six per cent of Nordic cloud-service start-ups are security based, meaning that firms need global expertise providers to fill legacy gaps.

Nordic firms see cybersecurity as increasingly essential, and are looking to adopt world-class services. Among Nordic CEOs, 65 per cent believe cyberattacks are a question of 'when' as opposed to 'if', and 72 per cent see information security as a potential competitive advantage.

"Cybersecurity is a specialist area, with new threats emerging daily," said Ginsberg. "With best-in-class cloud encryption, responsive local support, and native-language functionality, companies are better able to dedicate more attention to innovation and focus on their core businesses."

While Nordic firms are globally focused and multilingual, people are most comfortable conducting business, banking and other serious transactions in native languages. Even subtle differences in spelling, pronunciation or context can lead to confusion and security risk.

Echoworx's scalable, easy to use, and configurable cloud security and email encryption solutions, have been adopted by firms of all sizes in more than 30 countries and 26 languages. Echoworx's senior members will be at the Nordic Cyber Security Summit in Copenhagen to meet with clients, answer press inquiries, and speak with industry influencers.

About Echoworx

Echoworx is a trusted path to secure communications. As a pure-play encryption solutions provider, Echoworx works with finance, government, healthcare, manufacturing, and compliance professionals to tailor customer-centric secure communication solutions. Our scalable encryption platform, OneWorld, can address multiple uses across an organization. Our encryption experts take pride in transforming chaos into order for multi-national enterprises using our SaaS encryption platform. www.echoworx.com

