Jensen Partners Expands Global Footprint with Addition of Peter Mayer as Head of Europe

Formerly Partner and Head of PJT Park Hill's European Hedge Fund business, Mayer to Lead Jensen Partners' London Office

NEW YORK, Feb. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Jensen Partners has expanded its global footprint to meet the growing demand for specialized recruitment services. Peter Mayer, formerly a Partner at PJT Park Hill, joins Jensen Partners as Head of Europe, set to lead European efforts out of the firm's London office and spearhead recruiting and AUM growth advisory.

An executive search and corporate advisory firm for the alternative investment management industry, Jensen Partners specializes in the sourcing and placement of capital raising talent. Mayer provides Jensen Partners with additional boots on the ground in a key financial market.

"Peter is a veteran of the alternative investment industry, with a deep understanding of different strategies and asset classes, as well as a vast network of contacts and GP and LP relationships," said Sasha Jensen, founder and CEO of Jensen Partners. "We are thrilled to have Peter as a member of our team, who will be key to growing our advisory business and helping our clients raise capital by identifying and securing the ideal human capital."

Mayer has more than 30 years of experience in the alternative asset and financial services industry, including expertise in hedge funds and private debt. He joins Jensen Partners from PJT Park Hill, where he was most recently a Partner responsible for leading the Park Hill's European Hedge Fund business. Prior to joining Park Hill Group in 2006 (at the time, part of Blackstone), Mayer was a Director in the Private Funds Group at Credit Suisse; before that, he headed the bank's Emerging European Equity Sales team. Mayer began his banking career at Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. in New York.

"I have long admired Sasha and the team at Jensen Partners for how they have built such a dominant franchise anchored on extraordinarily strong relationships with their clients through their tailored services and a unique search methodology," said Mayer. "I hope to build on Jensen Partners' reputation by expanding the firm's efforts into new markets and delivering the same high-quality service to their clients around the world."

About Jensen Partners

Jensen Partners is a global advisory, corporate development and executive search firm that leverages its extensive relationships in the investor and alternative asset management community to source and recruit leading capital-raising candidates. The firm takes a data-driven approach, combining quantitative and qualitative insights to source and place the ideal human capital. In addition to executive search, Jensen Partners offers LP/GP referencing, proprietary 360° Investor Referencing methodology, and compensation benchmarking and analysis. To learn more, please visit www.jensen-partners.com.

Jensen Partners Proprietary Mapping and Data Recruitment Model

Jensen Partners leverages its extensive investor relationships as well as its proprietary big data recruitment and competitor intelligence market mapping model to source and place capital raising professionals. This model is based on the firm's global database of more than 22,000 global alternative capital raisers, which includes professionals from private equity firms, private credit firms, real estate investment firms, real asset investors, infrastructure investors and hedge funds.

Since 2014, Jensen Partners has tracked more than 11,000 marketing moves across the alternative investment industry, which gives the firm the depth and breadth of data necessary to find the best talent and make the best recommendations. Jensen Partners has also recently invested heavily in its data capabilities by bringing in expert resources to optimize the firm's market mapping model and identify new opportunities for its clients.

In 2019, Jensen Partners began tracking the diversity of marketing talent to better meet the demand for diverse hires, and in 2020 the firm will begin tracking the movement of marketers specializing in ESG and impact investing. This data and insights about trends in the alternative investment industry are available exclusively in the Jensen Partners quarterly newsletter.

