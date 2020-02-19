5G Infrastructure Market Size is Expected to Reach USD 58,174.6 Million by 2025 | Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, Feb. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- 5G is a state-of-the-art and next-generation wireless communication technology. It works under a wireless high-frequency technology band for smooth communication and networking. This network functions, as opposed to other traditional networking technologies, under small transmitters that consume less power. This aspect ensures reduced expenses 5G infrastructure rollout.

In 2017, the global market for 5G technology was estimated at USD 371.4 Million and was projected to reach USD 58,174.6 Million by 2025, rising at a CAGR of 95.8 percent between 2018 and 2025.

The 5G infrastructure market size is segmented into communication infrastructure, network technology, chipset type, application, and region.

Get Free Sample: https://reports.valuates.com/request/sample/ALLI-Manu-1Z2/5g_infrastructure_market

FACTORS INFLUENCING THE 5G INFRASTRUCTURE MARKET SIZE

Machine-to-machine and the internet of things technologies make wireless networking effective and seamless. These advanced IoT systems need a robust networking infrastructure to operate effectively. Therefore, increasing demand for M2M and IoT is, in turn, expected to drive the 5G infrastructure market.

Smart cities are being adopted globally. Smart cities are technologically enhanced as they are equipped with advanced technologies such as AI, IoT, AR/VR, and cloud computing, among others. 5G technology plays a significant role in promoting smart cities. This increase in smart cities is expected to increase the market for 5G infrastructure.

Various companies and governments are adopting standards and laying down various initiatives to promote smart city growth. These initiatives are expected to fuel the growth of smart cities and their supporting 5G technology.

View Full Report: https://reports.valuates.com/market-reports/ALLI-Manu-1Z2/5g-infrastructure-market

REGION WISE 5G INFRASTRUCTURE MARKET

Asia-Pacific is expected to be the biggest region in the 5G infrastructure market. The dominance of Asia Pacific can be attributed to the rise in government initiatives for building smart cities.

is expected to be the biggest region in the 5G infrastructure market. The dominance of can be attributed to the rise in government initiatives for building smart cities. China is the biggest autonomous vehicle market. Further, the growth of smart technologies in Asia-Pacific is, therefore, contributing to the acceptance of 5G networking and technology. These factors, in turn, are expected to increase the market for 5G infrastructure.

Inquire for Regional Report: https://reports.valuates.com/request/regional/ALLI-Manu-1Z2/5g_infrastructure_market

5G INFRASTRUCTURE MARKET SEGMENTATION:

By Communication Infrastructure

Small Cell

Macro Cell

Radio Access Network (RAN)

Distributed Antenna System (DAS)

By Network Technology

Software Defined Networking (SDN) and Network Function Virtualization (NFV)

Mobile Edge Computing (MEC)

Fog Computing (FC)

By Chipset Type

Application-Specific Integrated Circuit (ASIC)

Radio Frequency Integrated Circuit (RFIC)

Millimeter Wave Technology Chips

mable Gate Array (FPGA) Field-Program

By Application

Automotive

Energy & Utilities

Healthcare

Retail

Others

Key Companies

AT&T

Ericsson

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE)

Intel Corporation

Mediatek Inc

Nokia Corporation

Qualcomm Technologies Inc

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd

Verizon

Others.

Buy Now @ https://reports.valuates.com/api/directpaytoken?rcode=ALLI-Manu-1Z2

Similar Reports:

1. 5G Technology Market

The global market for 5G technology is projected to reach USD 5.53 Billion in 2020, reaching USD 667.90 Billion by 2026, showing a CAGR of 122.3 percent from 2021 to 2026.



5G Technology is set to revolutionize worldwide communication. The analysis of 5G technology offers an in-depth dive examination of the equipment, applications, and services essential for the implementation of 5G technology. This 5G technology study provides a deep dive analysis of hardware, software, and services that are critical for the success of 5G technology.



View Full Report: https://reports.valuates.com/market-reports/ALLI-Manu-1C7/5g-technology-market



2. Small Cell 5G Network Market

The market size of the small cell 5G network was valued at USD 344 Million in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 6,876 Million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 45.3 percent between 2019 and 2026.

Small cells are low-power, short-range wireless transmission networks (base stations) that cover a small geographical area, or applications indoor/outdoor.



North America dominated the market for small cell 5G networks in 2018 and is expected to remain dominant over the forecast period. This is due to the increase of strategic trails in this area to introduce 5G technology and equipment. The research focuses on a market analysis of the growth prospects, constraints, and small cell 5G networks.



View Full Report: https://reports.valuates.com/market-reports/ALLI-Manu-0A12/small-cell-5g-network-market



3. 5G IoT Market

The global 5G IoT market size in 2019 amounted to USD 225.5 Million and is expected to reach USD 1544.1 Million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 31.4 percent in 2021-2026.



The key regions covered in the 5G IoT market report are North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India, and Central & South America, etc. The report provides exhaustive analysis and accurate player revenue statistics for the 2015-2020 period. It also offers detailed analysis by players for the period 2015-2020 backed by accurate revenue statistics (global and regional level).



View Full Report: https://reports.valuates.com/market-reports/QYRE-Othe-2I231/5G-IoT-Market



4. LTE and 5G Broadcast Market

In 2019, the global size of the LTE and 5G broadcast market was USD 386.6 Million, and by the end of 2026, it is expected to reach USD 609.1 Million, with a CAGR of 6.6 percent in 2021-2026.



Some of the major companies in the LTE and 5G technology market are AT&T, Athonet, Cisco, Enensys Technologies, KT, NEC, Netgear, Qualcomm, Samsung, SK Telecom, Huawei, etc.



The report offers detailed analysis and accurate player revenue statistics for the 2015-2020 period. It also offers detailed analysis by players for the period 2015-2020 supported by reliable revenue statistics (global and regional level).



View Full Report: https://reports.valuates.com/market-reports/QYRE-Auto-0O1410/global-lte-and-5g-broadcast-market



5. Global 5G Network Equipment Market

Asia Pacific is expected to lead the global market by the end of 2025, with a market value of more than USD 10,300 Million. Europe is expected to be the most attractive region in terms of growth rate. The research report indicates that in the 2019-2025 forecast period, Europe is expected to record a growth rate of 65 percent.



View Full Report: https://reports.valuates.com/market-reports/QYRE-Othe-1L184/5g-network-equipment-market



6. Global 5G Base Station Market

This report studies the market size of 5G Base Stations by players, regions, product types and end industries, historical data for 2014-2018, and forecast data for 2019-2025. Further, this report also studies the global competitive landscape, market drivers and trends, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors, and Porter's Five Forces Analysis.



View Full Report: https://reports.valuates.com/sreport/QYRE-Othe-0E151/Global_5G_Base_Station_Market_Report

ABOUT US:

Valuates offers in-depth market insights into various industries. Our extensive report repository is constantly updated to meet your changing industry analysis needs.

Our team of market analysts can help you select the best report covering your industry. We understand your niche region-specific requirements and that's why we offer customization of reports. With our customization in place, you can request for any particular information from a report that meets your market analysis needs.

Valuates is curating premium Market Research Reports from the leading publishers around the globe. We will help you map your information needs to our report repository of Market research reports and guide you through your purchasing decision. We are based out of Silicon Valley of India (Bengaluru) and provide 24/6 online and offline support to all our customers and just a phone call away.

CONTACT US:

Valuates Reports

sales@valuates.com

For U.S. Toll Free Call: 1-(315)-215-3225

For IST Call: +91-8040957137

WhatsApp: +91-9945648335

Website: https://reports.valuates.com

Twitter - https://twitter.com/valuatesreports

Linkedin - https://in.linkedin.com/company/valuatesreports

Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/valuatesreports/

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1082232/Valuates_Reports_Logo.jpg