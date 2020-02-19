Cargotec Corporation: Cargotec's Navis to acquire assets of Biarri Rail, a global provider of planning and scheduling optimisation software for freight railroads

CARGOTEC CORPORATION, PRESS RELEASE, 19 FEBRUARY 2020 AT 3:00 PM (EET)

Cargotec's Navis to acquire assets of Biarri Rail, a global provider of planning and scheduling optimisation software for freight railroads

Navis, a part of Cargotec Corporation, has entered into an agreement to acquire the assets of Biarri Rail, a global provider of planning and scheduling optimisation software for freight railroads. The acquisition is expected to be completed by the end of February 2020.

The acquisition of Biarri Rail, combined with Navis' N4 Terminal Operating System (TOS) for intermodal operations, will support Navis's expansion into inland solutions, providing freight operators around the world with planning software designed to improve the quality and efficiency of rail operations, including train services, locomotives, yards, railcars, crews and train paths. Based in Melbourne, Australia, Biarri Rail offers a suite of integrated service design and operational tools for freight railways, enabling them to better manage the complexities associated with railway planning and improve the utilisation of assets for better service delivery, while substantially reducing operating costs.

Following Navis' recent acquisition of Jade Logistics Master Terminal for mixed cargo terminals, the addition of Biarri Rail's SaaS platform allows Navis to continue its rapid growth across the global cargo supply chain. Navis is now strategically positioned to address the changing needs of its growing customer base as they expand operations into the inland / intermodal rail market while also serving railroads and rail shippers globally. Biarri Rail's intermodal rail domain expertise, world-class optimisation capabilities and proven success delivering innovative rail solutions have saved rail companies tens of millions in operational costs per year.

"At Navis, we are excited to now be able to complement our market leading port-based TOS solutions with truly first-class offerings for rail freight globally. Rail freight companies are investing in new digital initiatives in planning in order to increase efficiency and the return on investment of their supply chain assets," said Benoit de la Tour, President, Navis. "The Biarri Rail team is a true blend of technologists and mathematicians, one hundred percent focused on optimising every step of intermodal rail operations. Existing Biarri Rail customers are thrilled with the substantial cost savings and efficiencies that Biarri Rail solutions have brought to their business."

Biarri Rail has a strong track record of providing software to rail operators around the world including Kansas City Southern Railroad, Aurizon, Pacific National, TasRail and Rio Tinto, among others. "As railroads adopt various monitoring and assessment tools to better track and manage the more than 1.6 million rail cars and 40,000 locomotives, it is important that technology keep pace to manage the data with efficient operational processes, tools and support systems," said Tom Forbes, CEO, Biarri Rail. "We are beyond excited to join the Navis team, combining our areas of expertise to offer our rail customers new ways to improve customer service, improve asset utilization, boost operational performance and maximize capacity."

Following the acquisition, the Biarri Rail team will continue to operate out of its Melbourne, Australia and Chicago, USA offices under the direction of its CEO Tom Forbes.

The acquisition does not have a significant impact on Cargotec financials.

