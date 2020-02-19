Elsevier's "Care Planning" Awarded the 2020 KLAS Category Leader in Clinical Decision Support - Care Plans and Order Sets

Elsevier's global evidence-based solution recognized among the best in the marketplace, for the fourth year in a row

PHILADELPHIA, Feb. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Elsevier, a global leader in information analytics specializing in science and health, announced that its Care Planning solution was named a 2020 Category Leader in the Clinical Decision Support - Care Plans/Order Sets category of the 2020 Best in KLAS: Software & Services report by KLAS Research, the healthcare industry's leading independent software and professional services research firm. This is the fourth year in a row Elsevier's solution has been recognized with the award.

The Category Leader designation is reserved for vendor solutions who earn top honors for helping healthcare professionals provide better patient care. Elsevier's Care Planning placed at the top of the Clinical Decision Support - Care Plans & Order Sets category. Like Best in KLAS winners, vendors awarded a Category Leader designation stand out for helping healthcare organizations deliver quality patient care.

"We are honored to receive KLAS' recognition as a Category Leader for the fourth year in a row and take pride in this designation as it shows high levels of satisfaction in our product and in the working relationship that we have with our clients," said John Danaher, MD, President, Global Clinical Solutions, Elsevier. "Elsevier is committed to enhancing interprofessional collaboration, advancing clinical practice, and improving patient outcomes by delivering high quality, evidence-based content and workflow tools at the point of care."

Elsevier' Care Planning is the industry's only electronic health records (EHR)-based care planning solution that combines the patient story, more than 600 evidence-based clinical practice guidelines and standardized assessments into one patient-centered plan of care across all care settings and disciplines. Clinicians can apply the evidence, at the point of care, to support decision making and drive better patient outcomes.

"The recognition of Category Leader is more than a ranking," said Adam Gale, KLAS President. "The award spotlights outstanding vendors who have raised the bar and carries with it the voice of thousands of providers and payers who are demanding better performance, usability and interoperability in healthcare technology."

To learn more about Elsevier's Clinical Decision Support solutions, including Care Planning, please visit Booth #1859 at the upcoming Healthcare Information and Management Systems Society (HIMSS) 2020 Annual Meeting in Orlando, Florida, March 10-12, 2020.

About KLAS

KLAS is a data-driven company on a mission to improve the world's healthcare by enabling provider and payer voices to be heard and counted. Working with thousands of healthcare professionals, KLAS collects insights on software, services and medical equipment to deliver reports, trending data and statistical overviews. KLAS data is accurate, honest and impartial. The research directly reflects the voice of healthcare professionals and acts as a catalyst for improving vendor performance. To learn more about KLAS and the insights we provide, visit klasresearch.com.

About Elsevier

Elsevier is a global information analytics business that helps scientists and clinicians to find new answers, reshape human knowledge, and tackle the most urgent human crises. For 140 years, we have partnered with the research world to curate and verify scientific knowledge. Today, we're committed to bringing that rigor to a new generation of platforms. Elsevier provides digital solutions and tools in the areas of strategic research management, R&D performance, clinical decision support, and professional education; including ScienceDirect, Scopus, SciVal, ClinicalKey and Sherpath. Elsevier publishes over 2,500 digitized journals, including The Lancet and Cell, 39,000 e-book titles and many iconic reference works, including Gray's Anatomy. Elsevier is part of RELX, a global provider of information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers. www.elsevier.com

