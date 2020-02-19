Findit, Inc.: Findit Featured Member Chavez for Charity Benefits Numerous Humanitarian Efforts Through Their Charity Bracelets

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / February 19, 2020 / Findit, Inc. (OTC PINK:FDIT) owner of Findit.com®, a full service social networking management platform which provides online marketing services, is featuring Findit member Chavez for Charity and highlighting their charity bracelets that help benefit numerous charities through their Colors for Causes Campaign.

Chavez for Charity sells beautiful charitable bracelets online that are color matched to a specific charity. With every charitable bracelet that they sell, the donate 25% of net profits directly to that charity. Chavez for Charity is helping support some of the most influential charities that are facing some of the most important humanitarian issues that we face today such as companion animal homelessness, LGBT rights and acceptance, breast cancer, and ending world hunger and poverty.

Chavez for Charity has claimed 13 Findit® Names under the Claim Your Name Feature on Findit. Each of the names represents a specific charitable organization that Chavez for Charity donates a portion of their proceeds from each bracelet sold or a keyword or phrase that Chavez for Charity is looking to index under in search engines.

Visit Chavez for Charity on Findit under their Findit Names

Findit.com/taps-chavez-for-charity

Findit.com/sierra-club-foundation-chavez-for-charity

Findit.com/matthew-shepard-foundation-chavez-for-charity

Findit.com/the-hunger-project-chavez-for-charity

Findit.com/chavez-for-charity

Chavez for Charity's charity bracelets make excellent gifts for friends, family, and for yourself. They help support worthy foundations, spread the word about Chavez for Charity's mission as well as the mission of the Charity you elect to support with your purchase.

Chavez for Charity Colors for Causes Campaign Supports:

Water.org - Blue Charitable Bracelets

Best Friends Animal Society - Brown Charitable Bracelets

The Hunger Project - Black Charitable Bracelets

TAPS - Gold Charitable Bracelets

Sierra Club Foundation - Green Charitable Bracelets

Matthew Shepard Foundation - Multi Colored Charitable Bracelets

Dr. Susan Love Research Foundation - Pink Charitable Bracelets

Malala Fund - Purple Charitable Bracelets

Chavez for Charity's Featured Charity Bracelets

Believe in Angels (Set of Two) - Benefits The Hunger Project

I Am Rescued (Set of Two) - Benefits Best Friends Animal Society

Unlock Your Love (Set of Two) - Benefits Dr Susan Love Research Foundation

To learn more about Chavez for Charity, visit http://www.chavezforcharity.com. To learn more about their Colors for Causes Campaign, visit Chavez for Charity Colors for Causes.

Findit focuses on reaching the target demographics for Chavez for Charity that may or may not be aware of them in an effort to heighten brand awareness of their services and in some cases, their extensive product lines.

About Chavez for Charity

When Julie Chavez founded Chavez for Charity in 2013, she had an ambitious vision. She wanted to create a line of colorful bracelets that would contribute, in a significant way, to some of the most important humanitarian issues facing our world today. Leveraging her background as the Founder and Designer of the small, yet highly coveted jewelry line Marie Chavez, whose fans included a-list celebrities like Julia Roberts, Jennifer Garner, Rosario Dawson, and Anne Hathaway, Julie carefully crafted a brand that is unique in its mission and has a purpose much greater than profits. Supporting their trademark phrase "Colors for Causes™', each of the 10 colors in the collection represents a distinct cause. For every product sold, Chavez for Charity donates 25% of their profit to each color's corresponding cause.

To date, Chavez for Charity has provided over 6,000 people in rural and impoverished communities with clean water; funded over 500 micro-loans for women entrepreneurs world wide, covered 1,400 hours of critical pediatric cancer research, impacted 724 students in Ghana for a lifetime with Teacher Support Programming - and the list goes on. With over 3,000 stores across the U.S. and Canada carrying their iconic bracelets, in 2018 Chavez for Charity will proudly celebrate 1.6 million dollars in donations. While this is a major milestone for the company, it is just the beginning of what they aspire to accomplish.

About Findit, Inc.

Findit.com which is a Social Media Content Management Platform that provides an interactive search engine for all content posted in Findit to appear in Findit search. The site is an open platform that provides access to Google, Yahoo, Bing and other search engines access to its content posted to Findit so it can be indexed in these search engines as well. Findit provides Members the ability to post, share and manage their content. Once they have posted in Findit, we ensure the content gets indexed in Findit Search results. Findit provides an option for anyone to submit URLs that they want indexed in Findit search result, along with posting status updates through Findit Right Now. Status Updates posted in Findit can be crawled by outside search engines which can result in additional organic indexing. All posts on Findit can be shared to other social and bookmarking sites by members and non-members. Findit provides Real Estate Agents the ability to create their own Findit Site where they can pull in their listing and others through their IDX account. Findit, Inc., is focused on the development of monetized Internet-based web products that can provide an increase in brand awareness of our members. Findit, Inc., trades under the stock symbol FDIT on the OTCPinksheets."

Safe Harbor:

This press release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"), including statements regarding potential sales, the success of the company's business, as well as statements that include the word believe or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Findit, Inc. to differ materially from those implied or expressed.

CONTACT:

Clark St. Amant

404-443-3224

SOURCE: Findit, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/576963/Findit-Featured-Member-Chavez-for-Charity-Benefits-Numerous-Humanitarian-Efforts-Through-Their-Charity-Bracelets