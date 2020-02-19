Anokion SA, a Swiss biotechnology company focused on treating autoimmune disease by restoring normal immune tolerance, today announced that Stephan Kontos, Ph.D., co-founder and chief scientific officer of Anokion, will give a presentation titled, "Translational Clinical Development of Novel, Liver Targeted Immune Tolerance Therapies for Celiac Disease Multiple Sclerosis," on Wednesday, February 26 at 5:00pm ET at the 3rd Antigen Specific Immune Tolerance Summit (ASIT 2020) in Boston. Dr. Kontos will share updated preclinical data that support the clinical development of KAN-101 and ANK-700, the company's novel candidates for celiac disease and multiple sclerosis, respectively, as well as the company's unique approach of harnessing natural pathways in the liver to restore immune tolerance in autoimmune diseases.

About Anokion

Anokion SA is a Swiss biotechnology company that aims to make a meaningful difference in the lives of patients suffering from autoimmune diseases by restoring normal immune tolerance. The company is focused on both prevalent and rare autoimmune diseases, including celiac disease, multiple sclerosis and type 1 diabetes. Anokion's distinct approach leverages the company's immune-based platform, which targets natural pathways in the liver to restore immune tolerance and address the underlying cause of autoimmune disease. For more information, please visit http://www.anokion.com/.

