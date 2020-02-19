The "Poland Oil and Gas Sector Report 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report provides a complete and detailed analysis of the oil and gas sector for Poland. The publisher presents in-depth business intelligence in a standard format across countries and regions, providing a balanced mix between analysis and data.
- The report also includes a separate chapter with 5-year forecasts for the main sectoral and macroeconomic indicators, delivered in the form of both time series and analytical commentaries.
What this report allows you to do:
- Understand the key elements at play in the oil and gas sector in Poland
- Access production and investment forecasts
- Crystallise the forces both driving and restraining this sector in Poland
- Gain insight into reserves, drilling activity, infrastructure and other production issues
- See oil and gas consumption within the country
- Ascertain Poland's position in the global sector
- Build a complete perspective on sector trade, investment and employment
- Understand the competitive landscape and who the major players are
- View M&A activity and major deals
- Gain an understanding of the regulatory environment for the sector in Poland
- Build a clear picture of the downstream, midstream an upstream processes.
Key Topics Covered:
1 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
- Sectorin Numbers
- SectorOverview
- SectorSnapshot
- DrivingForces
- RestrainingForces
2 SECTOR OUTLOOK
- Macroeconomic Outlook
- Economic Sentiment
- Sector Outlook
- 03SECTOR IN FOCUS
- MainEconomic Indicators
- MainSector Indicators
- Production
- Consumption
- GlobalPositioning
- External Trade
- ForeignDirect Investment
- Employment and Wages
4 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
- Timeline Poland Oil Gas
- Highlights
- TopCompanies
- Top M&A Deals
- M&AActivity, 2017 -June 2019
5 COMPANIES INFOCUS
- PKNOrlenSA
- PGNiGSA
- GrupaLotosSA
- ShellPolskaSpz oo
- CircleK PolskaSpz oo
- 06REGULATORY ENVIRONMENT
- KeyBodies
- GovernmentPolicy
- 07NATURAL GAS
- Highlights
- MainEvents
- Production
- Consumption
- Natural Gas Imports
- Focus Point -Existing and Planned Entry Points to Poland's Gas Transmission System
- SwinoujscieLNG Terminal
- 08OIL AND PETROLEUM PRODUCTS
- Highlights
- MainEvents
- Oil Transportation
- Oil Refining
- Petroleum Products Output
- Petroleum Products Consumption
- Petroleum Products External Trade
- 09RETAIL CHANNELS
- Petrol Stations
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/k7b7h0
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200219005535/en/
Contacts:
ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900