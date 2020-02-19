The "Poland Oil and Gas Sector Report 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides a complete and detailed analysis of the oil and gas sector for Poland. The publisher presents in-depth business intelligence in a standard format across countries and regions, providing a balanced mix between analysis and data.

The report also includes a separate chapter with 5-year forecasts for the main sectoral and macroeconomic indicators, delivered in the form of both time series and analytical commentaries.

Key Topics Covered:

1 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

Sectorin Numbers

SectorOverview

SectorSnapshot

DrivingForces

RestrainingForces

2 SECTOR OUTLOOK

Macroeconomic Outlook

Economic Sentiment

Sector Outlook

03SECTOR IN FOCUS

MainEconomic Indicators

MainSector Indicators

Production

Consumption

GlobalPositioning

External Trade

ForeignDirect Investment

Employment and Wages

4 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

Timeline Poland Oil Gas

Highlights

TopCompanies

Top M&A Deals

M&AActivity, 2017 -June 2019

5 COMPANIES INFOCUS

PKNOrlenSA

PGNiGSA

GrupaLotosSA

ShellPolskaSpz oo

CircleK PolskaSpz oo

06REGULATORY ENVIRONMENT

KeyBodies

GovernmentPolicy

07NATURAL GAS

Highlights

MainEvents

Production

Consumption

Natural Gas Imports

Focus Point -Existing and Planned Entry Points to Poland's Gas Transmission System

SwinoujscieLNG Terminal

08OIL AND PETROLEUM PRODUCTS

Highlights

MainEvents

Oil Transportation

Oil Refining

Petroleum Products Output

Petroleum Products Consumption

Petroleum Products External Trade

09RETAIL CHANNELS

Petrol Stations

