New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - February 19, 2020) - Sun Kissed Industries Inc. (OTC Pink: SKDI) ("Sun Kissed", "SKDI", or the "Company"), an emerging leader in the CBD Food and Beverage marketplace, is excited to announce that the Company's recent acquisition, Products Group Inc, DBA/ Hakuna ("Hakuna"), will be exhibiting at the CHAMPS Trade Show in Las Vegas from February 25-28, Stand # 1277 (booth), demonstrating Hakuna's Legacy Lock Box, which is biometrically controlled with a fingerprint access mechanism.





"CHAMPS is unquestionably the world's leading counterculture business-to-business expo, and we're excited to be a part of it this year," remarked Carl Grant, CEO of Sun Kissed. "We acquired Hakuna largely for its massive potential, award-winning products, and large distribution footprint in the high-growth CBD space. But we are also very interested in fostering growth in Hakuna's accessory business. Its biometric lock box is an exceptional product that has already garnered strong market traction."





Hakuna's Legacy Lock Box, with its Fingerprint biometric locking mechanism, is easy to personalize, including adjustable dividers to allow for a fully customizable interior space. Access to the interior of the box is coded to the owner's fingerprint, but a back-up metal key is included to address all contingencies. In addition, the box is a chargeable device with a removable, USB-compatible wireless charger located at the base.





Management notes that CHAMPS has hosted the premier exhibitors in the counterculture business since 1999. The show draws buyers in the thousands from all over the world. The 32nd Las Vegas show was held from February 3-5, 2019, at the Las Vegas Convention Center, drawing over 600 vendors exhibiting some of the most advanced products for the counter culture industry, and featuring the best in contemporary smoking/vaping accessories, hand blown glass, clothing, and many interesting items in the specialty gift market space.





Grant continued, "This is an important opportunity to tangibly expand this business. The last CHAMPS trade show in Las Vegas drew the largest amount of store buyers at any show worldwide. We look forward to the opportunity to expand our penetration into this market space and experience the energy and excitement that seems to accompany this event. If interested, please stop by and join us!"





About Sun Kissed Industries, Inc.

Sun Kissed Industries Inc. (OTC Pink: SKDI) is an emerging leader in the CBD-based products marketplace. The Company is pursuing meaningful acquisitions as part of an aggressive M&A strategy designed to position Sun Kissed as a dominant player in a well-defined, high-growth niche within the rapidly expanding CBD sector.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:

This press release may contain forward-looking statements, including information about management's view of Sun Kissed Industries Inc.'s future expectations, plans and prospects. In particular, when used in the preceding discussion, the words "believes," "expects," "intends," "plans," "anticipates," or "may," and similar conditional expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Any statements made in this news release other than those of historical fact, about an action, event or development, are forward-looking statements. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause the results of Sun Kissed, its subsidiaries and concepts to be materially different than those expressed or implied in such statements. Unknown or unpredictable factors also could have material adverse effects on Sun Kissed's future results. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date hereof. Sun Kissed cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Finally, Sun Kissed undertakes no obligation to update these statements after the date of this release, except as required by law, and also takes no obligation to update or correct information prepared by third parties that are not paid for by Sun Kissed.

SOURCE: Sun Kissed Industries Inc.

