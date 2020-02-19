Exporters and importers trading in food products, beverages, cosmetics and personal care products in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) need to comply with the requirements of the SFDA.

As an SFDA approved Certification Body, SGS can issue exporters and importers with a certificate of conformity before the shipment of goods to confirm compliance and ensure smooth and quick clearance of consignments at Saudi ports and borders.

Through the submission of a certificate of conformity, issued by SGS as a result the interventions listed below, exporters can also ensure product compliance for commercialization.

SGS offers the following interventions for the KSA food program:

Technical evaluation of the documents

Physical inspection and sampling

Testing and analysis in accredited laboratories (per consignment)

Checking conformity with regulations and overall assessment of conformity to the required standards

Label review based on SFDA requirements

Container loading supervision followed by container sealing

Certificate issuance

SGS offices worldwide are ready to help exporters and importers comply with SFDA requirements and obtain the required certificate of conformity before shipment of goods.

